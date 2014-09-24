Lex Albrecht wins appeal to race World Championships

Women’s Podium: Second place-Lex Albrecht (Twenty 16 & Company) First Place-Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) Third place-Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies. Congratulations to All (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Having missed out on selection for the Canadian World Championships team, Lex Albrecht has won a second appeal to be selected for the women's road race in Ponferrada, Spain.

Cycling Canada announced that the appeal by the 27-year-old over her non-selection was successful.

The national federation had decided not to fill of its allocated spots for the Worlds based on the national coaches' assessment of its riders' current performance levels.

Albrecht objected to the federation's decision to send a three-woman team to the Worlds when they could have sent more.

The announcement of Albrecht's addition to the squad was made via a statement released by the national federation.

"Cycling Canada has determined that the time between now and the women's road race this Saturday would not allow for the appeal process to be completed in time to allow her to be a positive contributor to the team had she been successful in that second appeal," the statement read.

Albrecht, who rides for the Exergy Twenty16 team, immediately flew to Spain to join her national teammates and prepare for her third straight appearance in the world championships in the 127.4km road race on Saturday.