Laura Kenny, Jason Kenny and Katie Archibald headline British team for London Track World Cup

Image 1 of 5 Laura Trott and Jason Kenny with their gold medals Image 2 of 5 Jason Kenny models the new British Cycling team kit (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Katie Archibald (Scotland) won gold in the IP (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 The Olympic Rings outside the Lee Valley VeloPark velodrome are a reminder of the 2012 London Games (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 5 Elinor Barker in the new British Cycling team kit (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald will headline the Great Britain team at the fourth round of the Track World Cup in London from December 14-16.

Great Britain claimed overall team victory in the opening two rounds of the World Cup, in Paris and Milton, respectively, and a strong squad has been named for the forthcoming event, which takes place at Lee Valley VeloPark, site of the track events at the London 2012 Olympics.

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny is joined by Philip Hindes, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman in the men’s Sprint events. Kenny won the Keirin in Milton last month, while Great Britain placed third in the Team Sprint. Katy Marchant and Lauren Bate will compete in the women’s Sprint events in London.

The women’s endurance team have been Great Britain’s strongest performers thus far in the World Cup. The squad in London includes Olympic champions Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Elinor Baker, with Meg Barker, Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans completing the roster.

Double Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny won the event in Milton last month, while Archibald and Dickinson triumphed in the Madison and Britain claimed gold in the Team Pursuit.

The men’s endurance squad is composed of Ethan Hayter, Matt Walls, Will Tidball, Ethan Vernon and Fred Wright.

"The home World Cup is something our track cyclists look forward to year-on-year, and to have it at the iconic Lee Valley VeloPark where so many historic memories have been made makes it an extra special experience for our riders," said British Cycling performance director Stephen Park.





The London round of the World Cup will also include para-cycling events for the first time, with the men’s and women’s Tandem Sprint, C1-C5 Team Sprint, women’s C1-5 500m Time Trial and men’s C1-5 1km Time Trial all featuring on the programme.

"This is a historic moment for the Great Britain Cycling Team as we have riders from both our able-bodied and para-cycling squads competing at the same event," Park said.

Great Britain team for London World Cup, December 14-16:

Men’s Endurance:

Ethan Hayter, Will Tidball, Ethan Vernon, Matt Walls, Fred Wright

Women’s Endurance:

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Meg Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny





Women’s Sprint:

Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant



