Kennys, Archibald, Clancy lead Great Britain at Berlin Track World Cup

Image 1 of 5 Laura Kenny models the new (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Jason Kenny models the new British Cycling team kit (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Emily Nelson and Katie Archibald celebrate their Madison title (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com) Image 5 of 5 Great Britain's team members compete in the men's Team Pursuit final during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

British Cycling have named their squad for the third round of the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin at the end of the month, with Laura and Jason Kenny both present along with Katie Archibald and Ed Clancy.

The British squad have had a strong start to the World Cup series, starting out in Paris, France with six medals before topping the table with nine in Milton, Canada.

The six-round World Cup series represents part of the build-up to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, with qualifying points on offer along with a chance to start laying the foundations for the Games in elite competition.

Great Britain's squad for Berlin, which takes place from November 30 to December 2, and precedes their 'home' round in London in December, is similar to the one that tasted success in Canada.

Laura Kenny will be a key figure as she continues to move through the gears since returning from maternity leave at the World Championships in February. After winning two gold medals at the European Championships in the summer, she made her World Cup comeback in Canada and claimed a dominant victory in the Omnium as well as winning another gold with the team pursuit squad.

She will line up in the same events again, with fellow Olympic champion Katie Archibald also in the team pursuit squad. The other gold medal-winning pursuit riders from Canada, Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson, are absent in Berlin, with Emily Kay and Emily Nelson stepping into the endurance line-up, along with national road race champion Jess Roberts, who makes her World Cup debut.

Jason Kenny, Laura Kenny's husband, will be part of an unchanged men's sprint line-up, he, Phil Hindes, and Ryan Owens having secured the bronze medal in the team pursuit in Milton. Kenny will also line up in the keirin, having won the gold medal in MIlton. Jack Carlin is the other sprinter on the line-up.

On the women's side, Katy Marchant and Lauren Bate will be looking for a first sprint medal of the series.

Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy will again lead the men's team pursuit squad, who took bronze in Canada. 23-year-old Ollie Wood is also in the endurance line-up, having won silver in the Omnium in Paris and silver in the scratch race in Milton, along with Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kian Emadi.

"The squad have got their 2018/19 UCI Track Cycling World Cup series campaign off to an impressive start. I'm confident the team we are sending to Berlin will continue this momentum and build on our strong start to qualifying valuable Olympic points," said British Cycling performance director Stephen Park.

"With today marking exactly one month to go until the squad have the opportunity to compete on home soil in London, there's a real excitement building and we're ready to put on a good show for the home crowd."