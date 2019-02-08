Laura Kenny headlines inaugural Six Day Manchester

Image 1 of 5 Laura Kenny of Great Britain prepares to compete in the first round of the Women's Team Pursuit on day One of the 2018 TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny celebrate their win in the Madison (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Matrix Fitness' Laura Kenny in action during the Women's Scratch Race. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 5 World champion Laura Kenny riding the Omnium (Image credit: Revolution Champions League) Image 5 of 5 Katie Archibald, Eleanor Dickinson, Laura Kenny and Neah Evans wait for the start of their first round heat of the Women's Team Pursuit during day One of the 2018 TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

British Olympian Laura Kenny will compete in the first-ever Six Day Manchester track cycling event at the HSBC UK National Cycling Centre from March 22-24.

"I'm really excited to compete in the Six Day Series for the first time, especially in Manchester and at the home of British cycling – I am really looking forward to taking part in such a unique event with so much history," said Kenny, a four-time Olympic gold medallist. She competed on the Manchester track last month an won the national title in the Scratch Race.





The Six Day Manchester will feature some of the top riders in the world including triple world champion Kirsten Wild. The events will include all the Six Day track racing formats; Madison, time trials, team eliminations, scratch-races and points race.

Six Day racing is a traditional form of track cycling first raced in 1878, and updated by the Madison Sports Group with world-class presentation and entertainment. The first Six Day Series launched in 2016, reinventing the 140-year-old sport, according to the organisers' press release.

The event in Manchester along with the Hong Kong round held from March 8-10 are two new events added to the 2018-19 series. The series began in London last October at Lee Valley VeloPark. The 108th edition of Six Day Berlin was held in January and the Copenhagen round in February. The series heads to Melbourne this week February 7-9, and will be back in Australia for the finale in Brisbane on April 12 -14.