Laura Kenny to perform for home crowd at London Track World Cup

Laura Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Kenny is set to return to the Lee Valley VeloPark for the next round of the UCI Track World Cup, and she is relishing in the thought of competing in front of home fans.

"You know that the crowds are going to be there and that the atmosphere is going to be amazing. It excites me, and I really do look forward to going there," Kenny said in a press release.

The four-time Olympic champion has had a successful return to the Track World Cup series after taking a time off during pregnancy and to give birth to her first child.

She has competed in the second round in Milton where she earned gold medals in the Team Pursuit and Omnium. In the third round in Berlin last weekend, she secured gold medals in the Team Pursuit and Madison.

The team will be building toward qualifying for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020. Kenny won both the Team Pursuit and the Omnium at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

"This is the qualification period now for the Olympics, and as a women’s endurance squad we’re definitely heading in the right direction. For me personally, this year has gone really well," Kenny said.

"I guess I never expected to be back at really good form until the World Championships in February, so to have won national titles, European titles and four World Cups is really pleasing."

Kenny, along with her endurance teammates, will looking to build on their performances in London. Kenney was crowned Olympic and World Champion at the venue and said it marks a special return.



