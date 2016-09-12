La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta highlights - Video

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) sprints away from the competition to win Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Wiggle-High5 dominated the La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta race on Sunday with Jolien D'hoore and teammate Chloe Hosking sprinting to first and second. Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) was third.

La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta brought to a close the inaugural Women’s WorldTour, as the finale of a 17-round series that started in March with Strade Bianche. The one-day race was held in conjunction with stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana and once again brought together the top riders in the women’s professional peloton.

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) had all but sealed the overall victory of the Women’s WorldTour ahead of the final round. She was leading with 946 points while Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur) has 604 and Lizzie Armitstead has 545, and those top-three results remained the same following the race in Madrid, making her the first woman to win the new series.