Wiggle High5 dominate La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta - News Shorts

One-two for Wiggle High5 at La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta

Having won La Course by Le Tour de France with Chloe Hosking, Wiggle High5 went one better in the La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta with Jolien D'hoore blasting to the victory. Hosking made it a one-two as she held on for second with Marta Bastianelli (Alé-Cipollini) in third.

"It was quite a fast and nervous race, like a crit should be!", D;hoore said. "It wasn't totally flat, it was a but up and down, and that made it hard in the end. We decided that I should do the sprint, and that Chloe would lead me out, and that's what we did.

"But I lost Chloe's wheel just before the last corner, with 400 to go or something, and then I tried to steak in on the inside of the corner; there was a gap on the right side so I just started my sprint."

The win was D'hoore's first since winning the bronze medal in the omnium at the Rio Olympic Games and was a confidence boost ahead of the world championships next month on Doha as she explained.

"It was already a lot better than last week, and I still have four weeks to go until Qatar, so that should be perfect," D'hoore said in reference to the Boels Rental Ladies Tour.

La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta brings a close to the inaugural Women's WorldTour in which Wiggle High5 won three races and finished as the second best team behind Boels Dolmans.

Strong Italian teams for the European Championships

The Italian national selectors have announced its team for the upcoming 2016 UEC Road European Championship and revealed Suzuki as a new jersey sponsor till the end of 2017. The team for the September 14-18 championships in Brittany was announced in the Velodromo Vigorelli, Milan.

The men's road team is stacked with options and the ten-rider long list will be trimmed to nine with one rider to miss the 236.3km race. Italian Fabio Aru (Astana) is one of the leader's in the team alongside Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar).

The riders selected for the time trial, held Thursday on a 44km course from Josselin to Plumelec, are Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Moreno Moser (Cannondale).

The women's team contains a mix of elite and U23 riders with a combined race held on Saturday over a 11.2km course. Former world champions Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) lead the line with Italian national champion Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) a further option for success.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) will be looking to improve on her bronze medal from the Olympic Games time trial as she is selected for the race against the clock alongside Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team).

Italian national team for 2016 UEC Road European Championship:

Elite Men RR: Fabio Aru (Astana), Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx–Quick Step), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Davide Formolo (Cannondale), Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Gianni Moscon (Team Sky), Moreno Moser (Cannondale), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar).

Elite Men TT: Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), Moreno Moser (Cannondale).

U23/Elite Women RR: Alice Maria Arzuffi (Lensworld - Zannata), Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team), Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products), Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Soraya Paladin (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo), Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Lensworld - Zannata).

U23/Elite Women TT: Sofia Bertizzolo (Astana Women's Team), Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5).

Consecutive Vuelta a Espana KOM classification wins for Omar Fraile

Dimension Data's Omar Fraile enjoyed a brief one stage stint in the blue and white KOM jersey mid way through the Vuelta a Espana before a third week assault on the classification to overhaul Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) by a solitary point. With no points on offer during stage 21, Fraile could enjoy his day in the polka dot jersey as the peloton speed around Madrid before making his way to the peloton and collecting his prize.

Fraile made his Vuelta debut last year with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and moved across to Dimension Data at the end of 2015. He made his Giro d'Italia debut in May, wearing the KOM jersey for a day but his season goal was to defend the jersey he won last year.

It has been a very tough Vuelta a Espana this year. We were riding well as a team but the stage win was just not going our way. I really wanted to win the Mountains jersey again, I was motivated and it was a big goal for the team," Fraile said. "It was difficult because Elissonde was very strong and the stages were extremely tough. I am so happy I could win the jersey in the end and stand on the podium for my teammates and for Qhubeka for the first time. We worked hard for this jersey and I want to thank all the team and everyone who supported me."

Video Highlights - Vuelta a Espana, GP de Montreal and Tour of Britain

It was a busy weekend of racing with the conclusion of the Vuelta a Espana and Tour of Britain, and the Canadian one-day race GP de Montreal. Catch up on the action with video highlights from all three races.

Vuelta a Espana - Stage 21

GP de Montreal

Tour of Britain - Stage 8