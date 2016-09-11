D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta
Wiggle-High5 1-2 with Hosking in second
Wiggle-High5 were the clear dominators of the Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta race on Sunday afternoon as Jolien D'Hoore and teammate Chloe Hosking took a stunning 1-2 bunch sprint triumph.
D'Hoore and Hosking surged out of the right hand side of the pack on the slightly rising gradient of the city centre's Paseo de la Castellana to net the top two spots, with Italy's Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini-Galassia) a relatively distant third.
For D'Hoore the triumph is the latest success in a season which has already seen the 26-year-old Belgian garner a bronze medal in the Olympic Omnium and four national track titles.
Outright UCI Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), already mathematically the winner of the series, crossed the line in 46th place, 36 seconds back. Fifth in the second last round, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne, Guarnier had led the series, taking over from her teammate Lizzie Armitstead, after winning the Tour of California.
After an uneventful first hour, Guarnier all but opened up the late attacks herself, charging off the front of the 13-lap event through Madrid city centre, with 38 kilometres of the 87 kilometre race. But although a five rider group formed, it quickly fizzed out.
The most promising move came with Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal) 20 kilometres later, which gained nearly 30 seconds at one point. The gap shrank to 20 seconds by the bell for the last, 5.8 kilometre lap, but not even a crash on the right side of the peloton bringing down several riders could stop the duo from being reeled in and a fragmented bunch sprint materializing.
"I'm really happy with this WorldTour win, Chloe and I were riding behind Boels-Dolmans who were doing a great lead-out. But then I lost Chloe's wheel with 400 metres to go, got through a gap there and could find a space and then I took it from there," D'Hoore said afterwards.
The slight uphill gradient, D'Hoore said, favoured her a little "because it's easier to follow your team and you don't have riders coming to you from left and right. Of course you have to be strong enough to stay there as well, though."
Looking ahead towards the World Championships, and bearing in mind the heat and the type of urban circuit that featured in Madrid and which will again in Doha next month, D'Hoore said she could be reasonably optimistic about her chances of battling for a rainbow jersey. "It's kind of like Qatar in some ways, and it was a big last test. Women's racing is unpredictable, lots of things can happen like a break, but luckily it was possible to win here, and I'm quite confident now because of that."
How it unfolded
The 87km race was led early on by a breakaway of four riders: Anna Plichta (BTC City Ljubljana), Eri Yonamine (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86), Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team), and Margarita Victoria Garcia (Bizkaia-Durango), but they were reeled back in halfway through the race.
There were a number of brief attacks that followed, including one by Guarnier with 40km to go, but no significant breakaways could form until two riders, Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) and Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) went clear with 20km remaining.
The pair held a solid lead of half a minute heading into the final lap, but when the sprinters' teams finally assembled at the front, their gap plummeted. They were swept up with 4km to go.
Boels Dolmans led out for the final kilometres, looking to set up Blaak, but were forced to sprint early and the Dutch rider faded from the podium positions by the line, finishing fourth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|2:01:01
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|6
|Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|8
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|10
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|11
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|12
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|13
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|14
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-AIS
|15
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|16
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|17
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|20
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:09
|21
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|22
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|23
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:00:13
|24
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|25
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|26
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|27
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|28
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|29
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|30
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|31
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|32
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|33
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|35
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|36
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|38
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:19
|40
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:24
|41
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:29
|42
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:31
|43
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:34
|44
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|45
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:00:36
|46
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|47
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|48
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:50
|49
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|50
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|51
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|52
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|53
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:57
|54
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|55
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
|56
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|57
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|59
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|60
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:01:07
|61
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
|62
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle High5
|63
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|64
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|65
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:02:04
|66
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|67
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|68
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|69
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|70
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:14
|71
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:02:29
|72
|Aranza Valentina Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|73
|Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain
|0:02:36
|74
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:41
|75
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|76
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:56
|77
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:02:58
|78
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|79
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|80
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|81
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|82
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|83
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:04:05
|84
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|0:04:27
|85
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|DNF
|Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|DNF
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Cristina Puyol (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Carla Nafría (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|DNF
|Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Irati Idirin Egana (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|DNF
|Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|29
|pts
|2
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|29
|3
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|23
|4
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|14
|5
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|6
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|8
|7
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|7
|8
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|9
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|4
|10
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|11
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|12
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|3
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|15
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|3
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|2
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|2
|18
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|2
|19
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2
|20
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|21
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|1
|22
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|1
|23
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|24
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|25
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|1
|26
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|27
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|1
|28
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
