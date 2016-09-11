Image 1 of 53 Chloe Hosking, Jolien D'Hoore and Marta Bastianelli on the podium in Madrid (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 53 USA champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 53 Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal) in the breakway (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 53 Sara Mustonen (Liv-Plantur) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 53 Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 53 The soigneurs at the ready with bidons (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 53 Sara Mustonen (Liv-Plantur) leading the race (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 53 Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 53 Rachele Barbieri (Cylance) (Image credit: Sean Wiggle-High5 were the clear dominators of the Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta race on Sunday afternoon as Jolien D'Hoore and teammate Chloe Hosking took a stunning 1-2 bunch sprint triumph.

D'Hoore and Hosking surged out of the right hand side of the pack on the slightly rising gradient of the city centre's Paseo de la Castellana to net the top two spots, with Italy's Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini-Galassia) a relatively distant third.

For D'Hoore the triumph is the latest success in a season which has already seen the 26-year-old Belgian garner a bronze medal in the Olympic Omnium and four national track titles.

Outright UCI Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), already mathematically the winner of the series, crossed the line in 46th place, 36 seconds back. Fifth in the second last round, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne, Guarnier had led the series, taking over from her teammate Lizzie Armitstead, after winning the Tour of California.

After an uneventful first hour, Guarnier all but opened up the late attacks herself, charging off the front of the 13-lap event through Madrid city centre, with 38 kilometres of the 87 kilometre race. But although a five rider group formed, it quickly fizzed out.

The most promising move came with Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal) 20 kilometres later, which gained nearly 30 seconds at one point. The gap shrank to 20 seconds by the bell for the last, 5.8 kilometre lap, but not even a crash on the right side of the peloton bringing down several riders could stop the duo from being reeled in and a fragmented bunch sprint materializing.

"I'm really happy with this WorldTour win, Chloe and I were riding behind Boels-Dolmans who were doing a great lead-out. But then I lost Chloe's wheel with 400 metres to go, got through a gap there and could find a space and then I took it from there," D'Hoore said afterwards.

The slight uphill gradient, D'Hoore said, favoured her a little "because it's easier to follow your team and you don't have riders coming to you from left and right. Of course you have to be strong enough to stay there as well, though."

Looking ahead towards the World Championships, and bearing in mind the heat and the type of urban circuit that featured in Madrid and which will again in Doha next month, D'Hoore said she could be reasonably optimistic about her chances of battling for a rainbow jersey. "It's kind of like Qatar in some ways, and it was a big last test. Women's racing is unpredictable, lots of things can happen like a break, but luckily it was possible to win here, and I'm quite confident now because of that."

How it unfolded

The 87km race was led early on by a breakaway of four riders: Anna Plichta (BTC City Ljubljana), Eri Yonamine (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86), Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team), and Margarita Victoria Garcia (Bizkaia-Durango), but they were reeled back in halfway through the race.

There were a number of brief attacks that followed, including one by Guarnier with 40km to go, but no significant breakaways could form until two riders, Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) and Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) went clear with 20km remaining.

The pair held a solid lead of half a minute heading into the final lap, but when the sprinters' teams finally assembled at the front, their gap plummeted. They were swept up with 4km to go.

Boels Dolmans led out for the final kilometres, looking to set up Blaak, but were forced to sprint early and the Dutch rider faded from the podium positions by the line, finishing fourth.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 2:01:01 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 3 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 4 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 6 Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 8 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 9 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 10 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 11 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 12 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 13 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 14 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-AIS 15 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 16 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 17 Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 18 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 19 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:06 20 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:09 21 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 22 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink 23 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:00:13 24 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 25 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 26 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 27 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 28 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 29 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 30 Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 31 Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini 32 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 33 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 34 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 35 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 36 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 38 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 39 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:19 40 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:24 41 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek 0:00:29 42 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:31 43 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:34 44 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 45 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 0:00:36 46 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 47 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:39 48 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:00:50 49 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 50 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 51 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 52 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 53 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek 0:00:57 54 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 55 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek 56 Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana 57 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 58 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 59 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 60 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:01:07 61 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek 62 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle High5 63 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 64 Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:01:33 65 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:02:04 66 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 67 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 68 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 69 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:12 70 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini 0:02:14 71 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini 0:02:29 72 Aranza Valentina Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 73 Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain 0:02:36 74 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:41 75 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 76 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:56 77 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 0:02:58 78 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 79 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 80 Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 81 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 82 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 83 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:04:05 84 Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 0:04:27 85 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini DNF Winanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata DNF Kim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini DNF Pia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team DNF Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team DNF Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team DNF Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or DNF Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or DNF Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Ziortza Isasi (Spa) Spain DNF Cristina Puyol (Spa) Spain DNF Carla Nafría (Spa) Spain DNF Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink DNF Elisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Irati Idirin Egana (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power DNF Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power