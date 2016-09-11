Trending

D'Hoore wins La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta

Wiggle-High5 1-2 with Hosking in second

Image 1 of 53

Chloe Hosking, Jolien D'Hoore and Marta Bastianelli on the podium in Madrid

Chloe Hosking, Jolien D'Hoore and Marta Bastianelli on the podium in Madrid
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 53

USA champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

USA champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 53

Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal) in the breakway

Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal) in the breakway
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 53

Sara Mustonen (Liv-Plantur)

Sara Mustonen (Liv-Plantur)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 53

Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)

Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 53

The soigneurs at the ready with bidons

The soigneurs at the ready with bidons
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 53

Sara Mustonen (Liv-Plantur) leading the race

Sara Mustonen (Liv-Plantur) leading the race
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 53

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal)

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 53

Rachele Barbieri (Cylance)

Rachele Barbieri (Cylance)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 53

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) out of the sunlight and into the shadows

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) out of the sunlight and into the shadows
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 53

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) in the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) in the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 53

Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5)

Audrey Cordon (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 53

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 53

Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal)

Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 53

A relaxed moment for the peloton and time for a bidon

A relaxed moment for the peloton and time for a bidon
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 53

Cava time for Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5)

Cava time for Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 17 of 53

The podium pose for the photos

The podium pose for the photos
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 18 of 53

The La Madrid podium

The La Madrid podium
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 19 of 53

Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5) waves to the crowd

Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 20 of 53

First Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

First Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 21 of 53

Smiles for Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5)

Smiles for Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 22 of 53

Smiles for Wiggle High5 trio Audrey Cordon, Chloe Hosking and Jolien D'Hoore

Smiles for Wiggle High5 trio Audrey Cordon, Chloe Hosking and Jolien D'Hoore
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 23 of 53

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)

Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 24 of 53

Carmen Small (Cylance)

Carmen Small (Cylance)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 25 of 53

Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5) first, day light second

Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5) first, day light second
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 26 of 53

The peloton comes into the finish straight for the final lap

The peloton comes into the finish straight for the final lap
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 27 of 53

Jessy Druyts (Topsport-Vlaanderen Etixx)

Jessy Druyts (Topsport-Vlaanderen Etixx)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 28 of 53

Mia Radotic (BTC City Ljubljana)

Mia Radotic (BTC City Ljubljana)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 29 of 53

Time for a pre-race chat

Time for a pre-race chat
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 30 of 53

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal)

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 31 of 53

The Cylance team talk tactics

The Cylance team talk tactics
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 32 of 53

Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur)

Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 33 of 53

The Boels Dolmans team

The Boels Dolmans team
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 34 of 53

Refugees are welcome in Madrid

Refugees are welcome in Madrid
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 35 of 53

Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance) hugs a friend

Sheyla Gutierrez (Cylance) hugs a friend
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 36 of 53

The 2016 edition of La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta in the early laps

The 2016 edition of La Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta in the early laps
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 37 of 53

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 38 of 53

Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5) after her victory

Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5) after her victory
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 39 of 53

Jolien D'hoore celebrates the win at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Jolien D'hoore celebrates the win at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 40 of 53

Reflecting poses: Audrey Cordon and Jolien D'hoore at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Reflecting poses: Audrey Cordon and Jolien D'hoore at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 41 of 53

Celebrations for Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Celebrations for Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 42 of 53

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) sprints away from the competition to win Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle High5) sprints away from the competition to win Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 43 of 53

Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) escape forming the most significant break of the day at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) escape forming the most significant break of the day at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 44 of 53

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) speeds into the shadows for some brief respite from the harsh sunshine at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) speeds into the shadows for some brief respite from the harsh sunshine at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 45 of 53

Counting down the laps at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Counting down the laps at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 46 of 53

Colombian fans out in force at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Colombian fans out in force at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 47 of 53

Sara Mustonen (Liv Plantur) sets the pace at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Sara Mustonen (Liv Plantur) sets the pace at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 48 of 53

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) attacks at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) attacks at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 49 of 53

The race gets underway at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

The race gets underway at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 50 of 53

Final day for Megan Guarnier in the UCI Women's WorldTour jersey as the competition draws to a close at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain

Final day for Megan Guarnier in the UCI Women's WorldTour jersey as the competition draws to a close at Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta an 87km road race in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 51 of 53

Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle-High5) wins the Madrid Challenge

Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle-High5) wins the Madrid Challenge
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 52 of 53

Chloe Hosking, Jolien D'Hoore and Marta Bastianelli take a selfie on the podium in Madrid

Chloe Hosking, Jolien D'Hoore and Marta Bastianelli take a selfie on the podium in Madrid
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 53 of 53

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) is the first UCI Women's WorldTour overall winnner

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) is the first UCI Women's WorldTour overall winnner
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Wiggle-High5 were the clear dominators of the Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta race on Sunday afternoon as Jolien D'Hoore and teammate Chloe Hosking took a stunning 1-2 bunch sprint triumph.

D'Hoore and Hosking surged out of the right hand side of the pack on the slightly rising gradient of the city centre's Paseo de la Castellana to net the top two spots, with Italy's Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini-Galassia) a relatively distant third.

For D'Hoore the triumph is the latest success in a season which has already seen the 26-year-old Belgian garner a bronze medal in the Olympic Omnium and four national track titles.

Outright UCI Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans), already mathematically the winner of the series, crossed the line in 46th place, 36 seconds back. Fifth in the second last round, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne, Guarnier had led the series, taking over from her teammate Lizzie Armitstead, after winning the Tour of California.

After an uneventful first hour, Guarnier all but opened up the late attacks herself, charging off the front of the 13-lap event through Madrid city centre, with 38 kilometres of the 87 kilometre race. But although a five rider group formed, it quickly fizzed out.

The most promising move came with Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) and Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto-Soudal) 20 kilometres later, which gained nearly 30 seconds at one point. The gap shrank to 20 seconds by the bell for the last, 5.8 kilometre lap, but not even a crash on the right side of the peloton bringing down several riders could stop the duo from being reeled in and a fragmented bunch sprint materializing.

"I'm really happy with this WorldTour win, Chloe and I were riding behind Boels-Dolmans who were doing a great lead-out. But then I lost Chloe's wheel with 400 metres to go, got through a gap there and could find a space and then I took it from there," D'Hoore said afterwards.

The slight uphill gradient, D'Hoore said, favoured her a little "because it's easier to follow your team and you don't have riders coming to you from left and right. Of course you have to be strong enough to stay there as well, though."

Looking ahead towards the World Championships, and bearing in mind the heat and the type of urban circuit that featured in Madrid and which will again in Doha next month, D'Hoore said she could be reasonably optimistic about her chances of battling for a rainbow jersey. "It's kind of like Qatar in some ways, and it was a big last test. Women's racing is unpredictable, lots of things can happen like a break, but luckily it was possible to win here, and I'm quite confident now because of that."

How it unfolded

The 87km race was led early on by a breakaway of four riders: Anna Plichta (BTC City Ljubljana), Eri Yonamine (Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86), Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team), and Margarita Victoria Garcia (Bizkaia-Durango), but they were reeled back in halfway through the race.

There were a number of brief attacks that followed, including one by Guarnier with 40km to go, but no significant breakaways could form until two riders, Claudia Lichtenberg (Lotto Soudal) and Simona Frapporti (Hitec Products) went clear with 20km remaining.

The pair held a solid lead of half a minute heading into the final lap, but when the sprinters' teams finally assembled at the front, their gap plummeted. They were swept up with 4km to go.

Boels Dolmans led out for the final kilometres, looking to set up Blaak, but were forced to sprint early and the Dutch rider faded from the podium positions by the line, finishing fourth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High52:01:01
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
6Carmen Small (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
8Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
10Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
11Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
12Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
14Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-AIS
15Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
16Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
17Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:06
20Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:09
21Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
22Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
23Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:00:13
24Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
25Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
27Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
28Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
29Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
30Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
31Martina Alzini (Ita) Alé Cipollini
32Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
33Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
34Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
35Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
36Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
37Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
38Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
39Vera Koedooder (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:19
40Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:24
41Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek0:00:29
42Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:31
43Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:34
44Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
45Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:36
46Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
47Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:39
48Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:50
49Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
51Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
52Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
53Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:00:57
54Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
55Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
56Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
57Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
59Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
60Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:01:07
61Cristina Martinez (Spa) Lointek
62Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle High5
63Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
64Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:33
65Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-AIS0:02:04
66Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
67Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
68Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
69Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:12
70Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:02:14
71Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:02:29
72Aranza Valentina Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
73Ana Usabiaga Balerdi (Spa) Spain0:02:36
74Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:41
75Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
76Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:56
77Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:02:58
78Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
79Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
80Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
81Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
82Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
83Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS0:04:05
84Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango0:04:27
85Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFKim De Baat (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
DNFPia De Quint (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
DNFMiriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFJessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFZiortza Isasi (Spa) Spain
DNFCristina Puyol (Spa) Spain
DNFCarla Nafría (Spa) Spain
DNFFrancesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
DNFElisabet Escursell Valero (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFIrati Idirin Egana (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFRocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
DNFCaterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana29pts
2Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana29
3Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata23
4Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team14
5Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies10
6Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products8
7Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.867
8Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
9Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power4
10Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur4
11Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana4
12Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling4
13Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango3
14Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
15Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini3
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High52
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products2
18Martina Alzini (Ita) Ale' Cipollini2
19Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies2
20Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS2
21Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata1
22Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products1
23Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1
24Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
25Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.861
26Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-AIS1
27Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.861
28Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Latest on Cyclingnews