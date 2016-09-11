Trending

Guarnier sets seal on UCI Women's WorldTour outright triumph in Madrid

American makes history with first title

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) is the first UCI Women's WorldTour overall winnner

Megan Guarnier celebrates winning the Giro Rosa 2016 after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016

Megan Guarnier with her 2016 Tour of California overall winner's trophy.

Race leader Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

First Women's WorldTour winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) has become the first ever winner of the women's WorldTour after coming safely through the final round of the series, the Madrid Challenge by la Vuelta on Sunday.

The US rider completed the series with 946 points, a massive advantage over second-placed Leah Kirchman (Team Liv-Plantur) who had 604 points, whilst teammate Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) finished third with 545 points. Boels Dolmans also won the teams series.

After taking over in the lead in the Tour of California from Armitstead, winning the overall Giro Rosa, and coming fifth in the penultimate round, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne, Guarnier, was already the mathematical winner. But she completed the final leg of the series in Madrid in 46th place after making a searing attack 35 kilometres from the line.

Even though the overall win was in her grasp, Guarnier said "every race we come to try to win, so even though we knew I would win the overall, it was still a race that we came into that we wanted to race aggressively and go for the podium. But it wasn't our best finish."

As for whether the WorldTour had been an objective from the start, Guarnier said, "we have a very strong team, you can see that from our win in the teams classification, and it just so happens that the jersey ended on my back. But it was really a team effort."

As for the race itself, Guarnier said she had gone up the road early on because "my strength on a course like this is a long attack or breakaway and I wanted to make it hard for the other teams and that's why I went away. I got caught by a small group, but it didn't really work out, and we were then caught by the peloton." S

he was unaffected, she said, by the big crash some four kilometres from the line, "I heard it happen, but didn't see it, I was getting together with my teammates then and we could continue to do our job."

Although the World Championships course in Doha is not favourable to her, it is the next - and final - stop for Guarnier this year.

She said she would try "to build back up for that, after a bit of recovery time. I'll go there and race aggressively. it's not really the best course for me, [but] I hope to go there and represent my country and do the best I can."

UCI Women's WorldTour Final Standings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels–Dolmans946pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv–Plantur624
3Lizzie Armitstead (GBr) Boels–Dolmans545
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels–Dolmans541
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5523
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels–Dolmans519
7Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo–Liv492
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5463
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5450
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo–Liv442
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo–Liv421
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon–SRAM288
13Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld–Zannata286
14Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling279
15Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5265
16Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé–Cipollini249
17Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana245
18Joëlle Numainville (Can) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling241
19Carmen Small (USA) Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling/Cylance Pro Cycling240
20Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou–Charentes.Futuroscope.86234

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo–Liv36pts
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv–Plantur18
3Sheyla Gutiérrez (Esp) Cylance Pro Cycling18
4Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team14
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto–Soudal Ladies12
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops10
7Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon–SRAM10
8Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
9Chloe Dygert (USA) TWENTY16–Ridebiker6
10Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink6
11Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld–Zannata6
12Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana6
13Ksenyia Tuhai (Blr) Bepink4
14Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv–Plantur4
15Janelle Cole (USA) TWENTY16–Ridebiker4
16Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling4
17Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon4
18Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana4
19Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen–Pro-Duo4
20Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Boels–Dolmans2894pts
2Wiggle High52245
3Rabo–Liv1853
4Canyon–SRAM1031
5Team Liv–Plantur840
6Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling794
7Orica–AIS691
8Alé–Cipollini645
9Team Hitec Products461
10Lensworld–Zannata433
11Cylance Pro Cycling425
12BTC City Ljubljana382
13Poitou–Charentes.Futuroscope.86360
14Lotto–Soudal Ladies269
15TWENTY16–Ridebiker265
16Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team254
17UnitedHealthcare210
18Bepink181
19Servetto Footon180
20Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank168