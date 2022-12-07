L39ION of Los Angeles gears up with 18 riders across 2023 men's and women's teams

L39ION of Los Angeles confirmed their 11-rider roster for next season’s UCI Continental men's squad and seven riders for the women’s team, which is expected to return as a US Domestic Elite squad in 2023.

Yareli Salazar, the 2021 Mexican road race champion, is the new face for the women, returning to racing in 2023 after having surgery for Iliac artery endofibrosis mid-2022.

“Joining L39ION in the new year is going to be an exciting new change for me. I look forward to becoming a part of the positive impact L39ION is making, as well as inspiring future generations of racers,” said Salazar. The rider has spent the last five seasons on the UCI Continental level, riding with Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling in 2022.

The team also returns with its all-star sister pairings, Alexis and Kendall Ryan plus Skylar and Samantha Schneider. Both Skylar Schneider and Kendall Ryan have a trio of victories in this year’s American Criterium Cup, and Kendall won the US Pro criterium title for a second consecutive year. Julyn Aguila and Amber Joseph also return for another year, while Shayna Powless departs for DNA Pro Cycling.

Reigning US Pro road champion Kyle Murphy and breakaway artist Robin Carpenter were announced in October as moving to the men’s team from Human Powered Health. They join a powerhouse criterium team that is led by former US Pro criterium champion Ty Magner. He won four of the nine races in this year’s American Criterium Cup.

The team’s top performers return from the Joe Martin Stage Race – one of two UCI stage races held in the US this past season – stage 2 runner-up Eder Frayre, stage 3 time trial winner Sam Boardman and Tyler Williams, who was second on stage 4.

Noticeably absent from the men’s roster was US all-rounder Ian Garrison, who had moved from the WorldTour’s QuickStep team to ride with L39ION last season. Also not included are Sean McElroy, Freddy Ovett and Sam Hunter Snipe Grove.

Brothers and team founders Cory and Justin Williams return to the team, with Justin back to lining up in 2023 after the conclusion of a five month suspension which prevented him from racing through most of the second part of the 2022 season.



L39ION, which was launched in 2019, begins its fifth season in 2023 with a roster of North American riders right through from Canada, the United States, Mexico and Barbados.

L39ION of Los Angeles 2023 roster – men:

Sam Boardman (USA)

Robin Carpenter (USA)

Alec Cowan (Can)

Eder Frayre (Mex)

Lance Haidet (USA)

Gavin Hoover (USA)

Ty Magner (USA)

Kyle Murphy (USA)

Cory Williams (USA)

Justin Williams (USA)

Tyler Williams (USA)

L39ION of Los Angeles 2023 roster – women: