Komanski in, Dragoo out of US Worlds team following arbiter decision

Image 1 of 6 Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16) shows the difficulty of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 6 Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 Sho-Air) Image 3 of 6 Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16) happy to take over the race lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 6 Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) not having a good day (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 5 of 6 Returning rider Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 presented by Sho-Air) (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 6 Lauren Komanski (Twenty16 Sho-Air), Tayler Wiles (DNA Cycling) and Kristin Armstrong ((Twenty16 Sho-Air) on the podium

USA Cycling announced late Tuesday evening that an arbiter has determined that Lauren Komanski will be awarded a discretionary selection on the US women’s team for Saturday’s World Championship road race.

Komanski appealed the selection that left her off the roster after it was announced earlier this month. Komanksi will take the spot previously filled by her Twenty16-Sho Air teammate Allie Dragoo.

Because of time constraints, the arbitrator did not explain his order, but a full opinion is expected within 30 days, according to the USAC announcement.

In a statement released with the announcement, USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall said the arbitrator noted that there was no evidence of “bad faith” or “gross error” in the USAC selection and that it was a “close call.”

“We are fortunate to have such depth in our program that make team selections very difficult,” Bouchard-Hall said. “(A)nd now we turn our focus to representing our country proudly this weekend. We recognize this is a very difficult situation for the riders involved, and we wish Lauren and the team much success on Saturday.”

Komanski, a podium finisher in the Winston Salem Classic, a UCI 1.2-ranked race, and third place finisher in the Women's Tour of California, launched an appeal that went before an independent arbitrator, who compared her results to her teammate Dragoo's and determined that Komanski should be awarded the spot.

Dragoo, 26, also had a strong season, taking third in the Redlands Bicycle Classic and San Dimas Stage Race, and a win in the women's Tour of Utah. In terms of international results, Komanski topped Dragoo with a stage win in the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche, while Dragoo raced the Boels Rental Tour in a stacked field and had a 12th place in the time trial as her best result.

Both riders were part of the Twenty16-Sho Air team time trial squad that placed fifth on Sunday.

USA Cycling representatives were not able to comment further until the reasons behind the arbitrator's decision are made public.

Komanksi will start Saturday's race with Dragoo serving as first reserve rider.

The US team will nonetheless be stacked with Megan Guarnier, Evelyn Stevens, Shelley Olds, Coryn Rivera, Tayler Wiles, Lauren Stephens and Komanski.

