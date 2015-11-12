Hall, Komanski and Walle join Tibco-SVB in 2016

Image 1 of 5 Lauren Komanski (Twenty 16) happy to take over the race lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Stage winner Lauren Hall on the podium. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Lauren Komanski (United States of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Brianne Walle (Optum) grits it out (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 5 Brianna Walle (Optum) puts in a good ride to nearly crack the top ten (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

Tibco-SVB announced Thursday the signing of five new riders including powerhouses Lauren Hall, Brianne Walle and Lauren Komanski. In addition, the team’s co-title sponsors Tibco and Silicon Valley Bank have continued their partnership with the long-running women’s program.

Lauren Hall, former Gent-Wevelgem winner, returns to the team from Twenty16 p/b Sho-Air and will add experience to the program. This year she took wins at the Women’s Tour of New Zealand and Boels Rental Ladies Tour.

“It has been a warm welcome back to the team for the 2016 season,” said Hall, who raced for Jackson's team in 2012. “This group of racers combined with the new WorldTour calendar should be an exciting season, and I look forward to another opportunity to podium in a spring classic.”

Lauren Komanski, who also joins the team from Twenty 16, had an impressive season overseas with a stage win in the team time trial at the Women’s Tour of New Zealand and a stage win at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche. Domestically, she competed at the Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race, where she took two stage podiums and a third place overall.

“Joining an established UCI team is an exciting step in my cycling career,” Komanski said. “We have a strong squad, and we are set to play an integral role in the WorldTour. This organization has put the right pieces together to make 2016 a successful year.”

Brianne Walle, who raced with Optum Pro Cycling this year, is another strong and aggressive rider among the women’s peloton. She had consistent performances in top stage races, finishing sixth overall at Tour of the Gila, fifth overall at BeNe Ladies Tour and ninth overall at La Route de France. She was also 10th at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic World Cup.

"It's a great honor to be a part of Team TIBCO-SVB this coming season,” Walle said. “I believe that the depth of the team and the planned racing schedule will help propel me to the next level in my racing career. Twenty-sixteen is looking really bright, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the journey."

The team also added Cheryl Clark and Lindsay Myers as new riders alongside seven returning riders: Alizee Brien, Emily Collins, Jo Kiesanowski, Kathrin Hammes, Kendall Ryan, Lauren Stephens and Patricia Schwager. Not returning to the team are Kristabel Doebel-Hickok, who joined the new Cylance team, Sara Headley and Joanne Hogan.

Tibco has sponsored the team for 11 of its 12 years, while Silicon Valley Bank has been involved with the team for 10 years, becoming a co-title sponsor this year. Tibco-SVB is currently the longest-running professional women’s team in North America.

“We are delighted with the strength of our partnerships with TIBCO Software and Silicon Valley Bank as we head into an Olympic year,” team founder Linda Jackson said. “These partnerships have enabled us to build an exciting roster with an intensive, international racing calendar to help our athletes achieve their Olympic goals.”

