Kirchmann headlines Liv-Plantur's RideLondon squad - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Leah Kirchmann celebrates in the first pink jersey of the 2016 Giro Rosa (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 4 Samantha Schneider wins Intelligentsia Cup's Goose Island Grand Prix (Image credit: Intelligentsia Cup) Image 3 of 4 Samantha Schneider wins Intelligentsia Cup's Goose Island Grand Prix (Image credit: Intelligentsia Cup) Image 4 of 4 Lizzie Armitstead backstage (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Kirchmann headlines Liv-Plantur’s RideLondon squad

Team Liv-Plantur will line up for the Prudential RideLondon Classique on July 30 with a strong team led by Leah Kirchmann.

The Canadian sprinter, who won the opening stage at the Giro Rosa and took the event's first pink leader's jersey, will have support from her Dutch teammates Floortje Mackaij, Riejanne Markus, Rozanne Slik, Julia Soek and Kyara Stijns.

The team's director, Hans Timmermans confirmed Kirchmann’s leading role for the race in a press release, saying, "We are heading to the United Kingdom with a team riding well. With Leah we have a rider in very good form and we will look to support her through the key moments of the race and she will be one of the favourites for the podium.

"We have shown race on race that we are getting stronger and as a team we will not hesitate to take the initiative and create opportunities for our riders. Last weekend at La Course by Le Tour we were hoping for more, but Saturday provides another chance for a good result."

The newly named Prudential RideLondon Classique will take place on a 5.5km circuit in central London. The finale will suit the fast finishers with a flat finale along The Mall.

FDJ to back Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 86 through 2018

FDJ announced Tuesday that it will co-sponsor the women’s UCI team Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 86 beginning in 2017 for two years, which will take the sponsorship through the end of 2018.

Française des Jeux or FDJ runs the national lottery in France and has sponsored the men's WorldTour team for 19 years.

In June, Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), organisers of the Tour de France, announced that the company would get behind women’s racing by sponsoring their event La Course by Le Tour de France this year. They will continue to sponsor the event through 2018.

Armitstead autobiography release dates

World champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) is set to launch her autobiography on September 8. The Briton has had a stellar season this year while wearing the rainbow jersey. She has won seven races that include Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche, Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Cittiglio, Boels Rental Hills Classic, and a stage and the overall title at the Aviva Women's Tour. She next heads to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Samantha Schneider wins Intelligentsia Cup’s finale

The USA Cycling Pro Road Tour continued at the Intelligentsia Cup this weekend, which was intended to be two-day omnium affair. Unfortunately, severe weather forced organisers to cancel the opening day’s Northwestern Medicine Lake Bluff Criterium. The second day, on Sunday, went ahead with the Goose Island Grand Prix was a go with Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice) taking the sprint victory.

Schneider’s 18-year-old sister and teammate Skylar sprinted for the $1,000 Rapha mid-race prime, but was pipped on the line by veteran racer Tina Pic (Happy Touth Dental). In the finale, however, the race was back together Skylar led-out Samantha and teammate Josie Talbot for the win and podium sweep.