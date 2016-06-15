FDJ signs on as sponsor for La Course by Le Tour de France
21 teams named for women's race on Champs-Élysées
The organisers of La Course by Le Tour de France, Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) announced the signing of FDJ as the main sponsor for the women's race, which will take place on July 24 on the Champs-Élysées, before the men come through for their final Tour de France stage finish. FDJ will continue as a sponsor through 2018.
Française des Jeux or FDJ operates the national lottery in France and has sponsored the men's WorldTour team for 19 years. Its sponsorship of La Course is part of its initiative to advance women's sports, "Sport pour Elles", which was announced last month.
As a way to get more women into the sport, the organisers will hold an amateur ride before the race, allowing 50 women to ride the same route as the legendary course of the final stage of the Tour de France with the finish line on the Champs-Elysées.
FDJ joins Specialized, Oakley, Dimension Data and Tissot as sponsors of La Course.
ASO also announced the 21 teams that will compete on the 89 kilometre (13 laps of a 7km circuit) race on Champs-Élysées between the Arc de Triomphe and the Place de la Concorde. The race is part of the inaugural UCI Women's WorldTour.
Teams for La Course by Le Tour de France:
Orica – AIS
Lensworld-Zannata
Lotto Soudal Ladies
Topsport Vlaanderen – Etixx
Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 86
Selection Nationale Francaise
Canyon SRAM Racing
Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
Ale Cipollini
Bepink
Astana Women's Team
Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
Raboliv Women Cycling Team
Team Liv-Plantur
Hitec Products
BTC City Ljubljana
Wiggle High5
USA National Team
Cylance Pro Cycling
Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
Unitedhealthcare Women
