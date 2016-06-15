FDJ signs on as sponsor for La Course by Le Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 The second edition of La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 5 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins La Course by Le Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv Woman Cycling Team) wins inaugural La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 5 The La Course peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 2014 La Course by Le Tour de France (Image credit: ASO)

The organisers of La Course by Le Tour de France, Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) announced the signing of FDJ as the main sponsor for the women's race, which will take place on July 24 on the Champs-Élysées, before the men come through for their final Tour de France stage finish. FDJ will continue as a sponsor through 2018.

Française des Jeux or FDJ operates the national lottery in France and has sponsored the men's WorldTour team for 19 years. Its sponsorship of La Course is part of its initiative to advance women's sports, "Sport pour Elles", which was announced last month.

As a way to get more women into the sport, the organisers will hold an amateur ride before the race, allowing 50 women to ride the same route as the legendary course of the final stage of the Tour de France with the finish line on the Champs-Elysées.

FDJ joins Specialized, Oakley, Dimension Data and Tissot as sponsors of La Course.

ASO also announced the 21 teams that will compete on the 89 kilometre (13 laps of a 7km circuit) race on Champs-Élysées between the Arc de Triomphe and the Place de la Concorde. The race is part of the inaugural UCI Women's WorldTour.

Teams for La Course by Le Tour de France:

Orica – AIS

Lensworld-Zannata

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Topsport Vlaanderen – Etixx

Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 86

Selection Nationale Francaise

Canyon SRAM Racing

Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Ale Cipollini

Bepink

Astana Women's Team

Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam

Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

Raboliv Women Cycling Team

Team Liv-Plantur

Hitec Products

BTC City Ljubljana

Wiggle High5

USA National Team

Cylance Pro Cycling

Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank

Unitedhealthcare Women



