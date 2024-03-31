Kasia Niewiadoma extra motivated by career-best second at Tour of Flanders

By James Moultrie
published

'The fact that I'm getting stronger and was able to drop Demi and Lotte on the climb is very motivating' says Polish rider

Kasia Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin Van Anrooij make up the winning breakaway at the 2024 Tour of Flanders
Kasia Niewiadoma, Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin Van Anrooij make up the winning breakaway at the 2024 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

A first win in five years continued to elude Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM) as she rode to a career-best second place at the Tour of Flanders, only missing out behind Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek).

The ever-positive Niewiadoma wasn’t disheartened or heartbroken as she was at Strade Bianche, with visible improvement to her race form and only a world-class Lidl-Trek team performance denying her a visit back to the top step of the podium.

