'A nightmare' – Koppenberg brings havoc to Tour of Flanders

By Barry Ryan
published

Ronde winner Van der Poel dismisses idea climb should be removed from race

Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar Team) walks up the slippery slopes of the Koppenberg cobblestones sector at the 2024 Tour of Flanders
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar Team) walks up the slippery slopes of the Koppenberg cobblestones sector at the 2024 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even the longest races can be distilled to the shortest stretch of road. The Tour of Flanders of 2024 was defined by the wicked slopes of the Koppenberg. Already notorious in the lore of this event, the sharp wall of cobbles outside Oudenaarde added another line to its lengthy rap sheet in Sunday’s rain-soaked edition.

For most, the Koppenberg is a climb to be endured rather than attacked. Here, it was the launchpad for Mathieu van der Poel’s race-winning acceleration with 44km to go as well as the moment most of his rivals’ challenges ground literally to a halt.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1