Justine Barrow and Julien Gagne fly the coop to claim victory at Gravel Locos

By
published

Australian champion puts 14 minutes into women's runner up Marisa Boaz while Niki Terpstra takes second in men's race

Image 1 of 16
Julien Gagne wins the 150 'La Loca' event at the 2024 Gravel Locos
Julien Gagne wins the men's 150 'La Loca' event at the 2024 Gravel Locos(Image credit: @velophoto.tx)

It was a pair of decisive victories at the Gravel Locos 150 over the weekend as Australian champion Justine Barrow and Julien Gagne flew the coop and carved out clear cut solo victories in Hico, Texas.

Gagne claimed the men's 147 mile (237km) race with 6,285 feet (1916m) of climbing in 6:34:22 with Niki Terpstra nearly three minutes back in second and Adam Roberge close behind in third. It was a long solo that led the Canadian to victory, with Gagne taking off after the group had thinned to around ten riders when there was still more than 100km left to go.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Julien Gagne6:34:22
2Nikki Terpstra+2:46
3Adam Roberge+2:56
4Jasper Ockeloen+3:24
5Ivar Slik+3:45
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Justine Barrow7:30:06
2Marisa Boaz+14: 09
3Emily Newsom+34:56
4Lucy Hempstead+47:05
5Laura King+48:32

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.