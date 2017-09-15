Junior 'cross world champion Pidcock chasing rainbow dream in Bergen

Image 1 of 5 Tom Pidcock (Team GB) at the Euros (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Young cyclocross sensation Tom Pidcock already has an array of celebrations in his locker, such as this superman pose in the European champion's jersey (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Thomas Pidcock won the Paris-Roubaix juniors race ahead of Daan Hoole and Mathias Larsen. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 5 Tom Pidcock lifts his bike above his head (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 5 of 5 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) prepares to descend during the Junior men's race at the European championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Junior Paris-Roubaix champion Tom Pidcock is preparing for his first 'cross season with Sven Nys' Telenet Fidea Lions‏ but first, the Briton is aiming high at the Bergen Worlds next week.

During the 2016-17 season, 18-year-old Pidcock won the World, European and British 'cross titles and finished the junior world cup season in third place overall. He also impressed with his Paris-Roubaix win and more recently won the British criterium title with a final lap attack.

Pidcock will lead the Great Britain team in the 135.5km road race on September 23, explaining he has been training in anticipation of his first and last junior Worlds appearance. Pidcock will also race the 21.1km time trial four days prior.

"It's been a long, hard season but I've been working hard during these months to because I want to make it to this iridescent event in the best possible form," said Pidcock. "I'm in good physical shape and my legs seems to be responding well, but as always it's the road that will give the final verdict."

The Bergen course for the junior men is the same as the other road races on the calendar and features 'Salmon Hill' which is likely to be decisive in shaping the outcome of the race. Assessing his chances for the road rainbow jersey, Pidcock explained that a concerted team effort will be crucial should Great Britain claim its first medal in the event.

"The route is suited to my skills and if I feel well, I will try to attack," he said. "There are a lot of adversaries to keep in check, so we're going to need the entire team to do a great job. The World Championships are always the most important event of the year and I am going to try and give it my all, before returning to my cyclocross season again soon after."