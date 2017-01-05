Nys keen to sign British cyclo-cross talent Tom Pidcock

Image 1 of 6 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 6 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) wins the Junior race at the European Cyclo-cross Championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 6 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) on the European championships podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Thomas Pidcock hops the barriers (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) checks behind as he nears the finish of the European championships (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 6 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) on a run-up (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Former world cyclo-cross champion and now Telenet-Fidea manager Sven Nys has confirmed he is keen to sign the hugely talented Tom Pidcock and help the British rider develop his cyclo-cross and road racing career.

Pidcock will turn 18 in this summer but has already caused a stir in Belgium after winning the junior European cyclo-cross title in November and then the Namur World Cup race in December. He beat Belgium's Antoine Benoist by 50 seconds and pulled a wheelie as he crossed the line, sparking comparisons with Peter Sagan and Mathieu van der Poel.

Pidock is also a talented road racer and won the La Philippe Gilbert road race and two stages at the junior Tour of Wales. He also competes on the track and is part of the Great Britain Junior Academy programme. He has set his sights on the world cyclo-cross championships in Luxembourg in late January and then the junior edition of Paris-Roubaix later in 2017.

Nys retired last season and immediately switched to managing the Telenet-Fidea team, which has junior and under 23 squads, and has excellent links with bike brand Trek, offering Pidcock an opportunity to ride cyclo-cross and road racing in the future. Nys confirmed that options with the Trek-Segafredo WorldTour team are part of discussions. Leeds-based Pidcock currently races for Great Britain and the Ph-MAS/Paul Milnes/Oldfield ERT team.



