Pidcock's father denies son has signed for Team Wiggins
British team is just one option at this stage
Despite claims from Team Wiggins that they had signed Tom Pidcock for 2018, the rider's father has confirmed that no contract has been agreed to and that the multiple junior world champion is still looking at his options. Team Wiggins do remain a 'strong option', Pidcock's father told Cyclingnews, but there are also a raft of other options on the table for the 18-year-old.
On Tuesday Simon Cope, the Team Wiggins sports director, told Cyclingnews that Pidcock had signed for the British team for 2018. The squad are set to race exclusively with under-23 riders next year, meaning that several of their Olympic track riders will be let go.
Pidcock’s agent is Andrew Mcquaid, who also runs the Wiggins squad.
"We've been working with Andrew on all the options in front of Tom. Wiggins is an option for next year and it becomes more of an option if they're going to focus on under-23s," the rider's father told Cyclingnews.
"We think that the 'cross season is going to be full-on so one of the attractions with Wiggins is that it can be more relaxed but it's still in the process of being negotiated because every man and his dog wants Tom to ride for them next year."
