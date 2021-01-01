Adam Yates, Richie Porte and Laurens De Plus reveal their Ineos Grenadiers kit

Richie Porte, Laurens De Plus, and Adam Yates have all appeared in an Ineos Grenadiers video to reveal their 2021 race kits. The trio are among a host of new riders to join the British team over the winter as the squad looks to bounce back and win the Tour de France after falling short in 2020.

Porte rode for the team, formerly known as Team Sky, between 2012 and 2015 and was instrumental in Tour de France wins for both Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome. He left for BMC racing in 2016 and then spent two years at Trek-Segafredo. He returns to Ineos Grenadiers after finishing a career-high third in last year's Tour de France.

Adam Yates made the surprise switch from Mitchelton-Scott having finished ninth in the Tour de France. The British rider has previously finished fourth in the race and won the white jersey in 2016.

De Plus joins after an injury-hit season at Jumbo Visma and leaves Ineos' arch-rivals in order to bolster their climbing contingent. The Dutchman, Yates and Porte weren't the only new signings on the team, with Tom Pidcock and Daniel Martinez also joining the team in the wake of Chris Froome's departure to Israel Start-Up Nation.