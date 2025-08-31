Jenny Rissveds and Luca Martin take XCO victories at Les Gets UCI Mountain Bike World Series

Sixth for Mathieu van der Poel as Puck Pieterse has off weekend ahead of World Championships

Jenny Rissveds wins the short track event at the Les Get UCI Mountain Bike World series round
Jenny Rissveds had a perfect weekend with wins in the XCC and XCO races (Image credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series)

Jenny Rissveds (Canyon CLLCTV XCO) and Luca Martin (Cannondale Factory Racing) were the winners of the cross-country Olympic (XCO) races at the mountain bike World Cup in Les Gets on Sunday, conquering the Alpine course to take victories.

Newly-crowned European champion Rissveds got through a chaotic start to go solo in the women's race, though it wasn't a race of straightforward domination, as she faced a few issues, including riding outside of the course tape, but she was not penalised, and some tricky moments through the rock sections.

However, despite some sketchy moments, Rissveds successfully held off chaser Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) to take the win by just over a minute. Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford Racing Teams) took third and continues to lead the overall standings.

Mathias Flückiger (Thömus Maxon) took third, just ahead of world champion Alan Hatherly (Giant Factory Off-Road Team).

Mathieu van der Poel's (Alpecin-Deceuninck) return to mountain biking went better than his last appearance in Nové Město as he finished the race in Les Gets without crashing, but had to settle for sixth. Starting far down the grid, Van der Poel spent his race charging through the pack to try to catch up with the leaders, but ultimately ran out of time to make it onto the podium.

