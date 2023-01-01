Jayco AlUla reveal 2023 men’s and women’s WorldTour kits

The BikeExchange-Jayco team became Jayco AlUla for 2023 and have revealed their new racing kit, opting for white and blue for both the men’s and women’s WorldTour squads.

New signing Letizia Paternoster and fellow Italian Matteo Sobrero showed off the kit which is produced by Ale’ in northern Italy.

The men’s blue tones match the colours of the squad’s bike sponsor Giant, with a white upper body and shoulder area. The Jayco logo stands out in sky blue across the chest, with AlUla lower down, on the side panels and the left leg. Jayco fills the right leg of the shorts, with other sponsors on the collar and sleeves.

The women’s design is similar but with a darker blue, while incorporating the key colours of the bike sponsor Liv, through hints of aubergine on the shorts, neck and sleeves.

Team owner Gerry Ryan has decided to fund the team for at least the next three seasons, with 2023 marking his 12th year of involvement via a number of his companies.

The Australian recreational vehicle manufacturer Jayco replaced BikeExchange as first sponsor, with Saudi Arabian resort AlUla stepping up its backing as second title sponsor.

Team Jayco AlUla will make their 2023 debut at the Citroën Bay Crits in the new year, followed by the Australia Road Championships and then the Tour Down Under.

The 30-rider men’s squad for 2023 includes Michael Matthews, sprinter Dylan Groenwegen, Grand Tour contender Simon Yates and Luke Durbridge. New signings include Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar, Australian talent Quick Blake, Italian veteran Alessandro De Marchi and Italian national champion Filippo Zana.

The women’s team includes Teniel Campbell, Urška Žigart and Alexandra Manly, while Amanda Spratt has moved on to Trek-Segafredo. New signings include Paternoster from Trek-Segafredo, the USA’s Kristen Faulkner and Ruby Roseman-Gannon.