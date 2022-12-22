BikeExchange-Jayco become Team Jayco AlUla for 2023

The Australian BikeExchange-Jayco WorldTour team will be known as Team Jayco AlUla in 2023, with the Saudi Arabian Al Ula resort and culture site stepping up as a title sponsor for both the men’s and women’s teams. The new sponsorship runs until December 2025.

Team owner Gerry Ryan has decided to fund the team for at least the next three seasons, with 2023 marking his 12th year of involvement via a number of his companies. The Australian recreational vehicle manufacturer Jayco replaces BikeExchange as first sponsor, with AlUla stepping up its backing as second title sponsor.

The team will unveil new racing colours on January 1 and continue to race on Giant bikes.

Team Jayco AlUla will make their 2023 debut at the Citroën Bay Crits in the new year, followed by the Australia Road Championships and then the Tour Down Under.

The 30-rider men’s squad for 2023 includes Michael Matthews, sprinter Dylan Groenwegen, Grand Tour contender Simon Yates and Luke Durbridge. New signings include Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar, Australian talent Quick Blake, Italian veteran Alessandro De Marchi and Italian national champion Filippo Zana.

The women’s team includes Teniel Campbell, Urška Žigart and Alexandra Manly, while Amanda Spratt has moved on to Trek-Segafredo. New signings include Italy’s Letizia Paternoster from Trek-Segafredo, the USA’s Kristen Faulkner and Ruby Roseman-Gannon.

Both the men's and women's teams will have some new directeur sportif in the team car in 2023, with retired Spanish racer Rafael Valls joining the men's programme and the women's team adding Briton Megan Chard and Canadian Shawn Clarke.

Matt White, the long-time head sports director, has been given a wider role as Director of High Performance and Racing for both men's and women's teams.

“I am very pleased to deliver the news that AlUla, an official sponsor of GreenEDGE Cycling in 2022, will now step up and become an important naming rights partner in 2023,” Gerry Ryan said.

“This new commitment will enable the organisation to continue this fantastic journey in the world of professional cycling, with even bigger goals and ambitions for the future.”

“For me, it is very special to have the team returning to race in Australia in January and with the Tour Down Under back as an international WorldTour level event. It will be a great moment for us to showcase to the world our new name and image as we begin our 12th season.”