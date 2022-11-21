BikeExchange promote White, add three new sport directors

The BikeExchange men's and women's teams will have new sports directors in 2023, with retired Spanish racer Rafael Valls joining the men's programme and the women's team adding Briton Megan Chard and Canadian Shawn Clarke. Matt White, this year the head sports director, has been given a wider role as Director of High Performance and Racing for both men's and women's teams.

General Manager Brent Copeland said White's expanded role would fill "an area which needs more attention to detail, and there are few people within professional cycling with the level of experience that 'Whitey' has.

"As an organisation we are continuously looking for improvements all-round, and this new role will help us improve in many of the team's performance areas, so it is definitely a new and exciting approach for us."

Chard, an assistant director for the Saint Piran Continental squad, will join the women's team along with Clarke, a sports director for the Instafund team.

Copeland said the new additions provide "a huge amount of enthusiasm, motivation as well as extra resources, which is important for us to balance the workload between all staff members involved in the performance area".

White will continue to work with the men's team while having a closer interaction with the women's team as well as helping the new sports directors ramp up.

"The role change presents more opportunities for people to step up and lead at different races, and I am really looking forward to working more with the women's team compared to previous years, to continue their team growth and evolution," White said.

Clarke and Chard will work with Martin Vestby in the women's WorldTeam.

"Team BikeExchange-Jayco is a really good corporate environment, they treat the staff really well, and there is a really good camaraderie between the riders," Clarke said.

"It is a team that's well known for working hard but having fun together, and that is exactly what I was looking for - it's a dream come true for me. I've spent a lot of time now with Martin and Meg, I think we have a really good crew, we work super well together, and I can't wait for the season to begin."

Chard also said she has had a chance to meet the staff and riders and is motivated to get started.

"It's a great opportunity for me, and I'm committed to getting the most out of it and believe that with the group we have, we can achieve a lot next season and into the future. It's an exciting moment to be joining such an organisation and it will be a nice step and the first time the team has had a female sport director."

Meanwhile, Valls moves from pro rider to sports director a year after hanging up the bike.

"Switching almost directly from the bike to the team car is a great challenge for me, but I am convinced that I will be able to contribute a lot to the development of this very interesting project," Valls said.

Brent Copeland (RSA) – General Manager

Matthew White (AUS) - Director of High Performance & Racing

2023 Women's Team Sport Directors:

Martin Vestby (NOR)

Megan Chard (GBR)

Shawn Clarke (CAN)

2023 Men's Team Sport Directors:

Vittorio Algeri (ITA)

Mathew Hayman (AUS)

Tristan Hoffman (NED)

Dave McPartland (AUS)

Andrew Smith (RSA)

Rafael Valls (ESP)

Pieter Weening (NED)