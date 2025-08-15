'I've been working towards this for months' - Christophe Laporte finally back in saddle at Cyclassics Hamburg

By published

Wout van Aert brings forward post-Tour de France return to racing to German WorldTour Classic after defending champion Olav Kooij falls ill

2024 Paris-Tours: Christophe Laporte wins his previous race to this Sunday&#039;s Cyclassics Hamburg
2024 Paris-Tours: Christophe Laporte wins his previous race to this Sunday's Cyclassics Hamburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been ten long months since French Classics star Christophe Laporte last pinned on a race number, but the wait will finally come to an end at the Cyclassics Hamburg this Sunday.

Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been out of the racing scene since ever he won Paris-Tours last October, with tests in January showing he had cytomegalovirus meaning he had to battle a long illness before he could return to form.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.