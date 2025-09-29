'It's not like it's going to be revenge' – Remco Evenepoel dashes from Rwanda Worlds to France for Wednesday's European Championships time trial

Belgium domestique Ilan Van Wilder out of European road race after fracturing wrist in Rwanda

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Silver medalist Remco Evenepoel and Team Belgium crosses the finish line during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Elite Road Race a 267.5km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 28, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel had little time to dwell on the disappointment of the World Championships road race, facing a race against time to travel from Rwanda to France for Wednesday’s time trial at the UEC European road race championships.

Evenepoel is the only major contender from Sunday’s road race in Kigali to race on the rolling 24km time trial on Wednesday.

New world champion Tadej Pogačar reportedly travelled home to Europe on Sunday night but will only compete in the European road race next Sunday. The likes of Filippo Ganna, Josh Tarling and Mads Pedersen did not take part in the Rwanda world championships, while other time trial experts travelled home after their events last week.

Evenepoel will stay in France to ride Sunday’s European road race, but with a different Belgian team to help his chances. Ilan Van Wilder was due to be part of the team, but fractured his wrist after he crashed in Sunday's road race in Kigali. He will travel home to Belgium for further examinations, but has also been ruled out of Il Lombardia.

Evenepoel was in tears immediately after Sunday’s road race when the emotions and the frustrations of needing two bike changes and still taking the silver medal overwhelmed him. However, he seemed ready to race on, travel directly to France and turn his attention to Wednesday’s time trial.

He has no sense of wanting revenge, but the distinctive European champion's jersey is a goal, even if he will race in his World time trial Champion’s jersey again for the next 12 months.

“It's not like it's going to be revenge; it's just a really high goal for me again. I'm feeling ready for the moment, so I hope to recover well and we go for it again,” Evenepoel said on Sunday night.

“I think everybody knows the last month of my season was a big goal with the World Championships, the Europeans and then Il Lombardia. It's also the only jersey that I'm missing in my closet, so I'm going to have a lot of motivation next week to put something right.”

"We didn't choose this ourselves, and we're handling it as best we can,” Pauwels said, hoping Evenepoel can make it to France to perform at his best.

