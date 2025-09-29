'It's not like it's going to be revenge' – Remco Evenepoel dashes from Rwanda Worlds to France for Wednesday's European Championships time trial

Remco Evenepoel had little time to dwell on the disappointment of the World Championships road race, facing a race against time to travel from Rwanda to France for Wednesday’s time trial at the UEC European road race championships.

Evenepoel is the only major contender from Sunday’s road race in Kigali to race on the rolling 24km time trial on Wednesday.

New world champion Tadej Pogačar reportedly travelled home to Europe on Sunday night but will only compete in the European road race next Sunday. The likes of Filippo Ganna, Josh Tarling and Mads Pedersen did not take part in the Rwanda world championships, while other time trial experts travelled home after their events last week.

Evenepoel will stay in France to ride Sunday’s European road race, but with a different Belgian team to help his chances. Ilan Van Wilder was due to be part of the team, but fractured his wrist after he crashed in Sunday's road race in Kigali. He will travel home to Belgium for further examinations, but has also been ruled out of Il Lombardia.

According to reports in Belgium, Evenepoel will fly from Rwanda to Ethiopia on Monday night, have a stopover in Addis Ababa airport and then fly to Marseille in the south of France, arriving early on Tuesday morning. He will be driven 200km to Privas, probably do a quick route reconnaissance and recovery ride and then line up for the race on Wednesday afternoon. The 9000km trip is possible as long as his flights are not delayed during the 72 hours between the two races.

Evenepoel was in tears immediately after Sunday’s road race when the emotions and the frustrations of needing two bike changes and still taking the silver medal overwhelmed him. However, he seemed ready to race on, travel directly to France and turn his attention to Wednesday’s time trial.

He has no sense of wanting revenge, but the distinctive European champion's jersey is a goal, even if he will race in his World time trial Champion’s jersey again for the next 12 months.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It's not like it's going to be revenge; it's just a really high goal for me again. I'm feeling ready for the moment, so I hope to recover well and we go for it again,” Evenepoel said on Sunday night.

“I think everybody knows the last month of my season was a big goal with the World Championships, the Europeans and then Il Lombardia. It's also the only jersey that I'm missing in my closet, so I'm going to have a lot of motivation next week to put something right.”

All the national teams have carefully planned their logistics for the World and European Championships, largely selecting different teams and coordinating travel.

Some have bemoaned the decision to hold the European Championships a week after the Worlds in Rwanda, but others have got on with the task.

"All Belgian Cycling coaches are definitely going to France," Belgian national coach Serge Pauwels told Sporza. "Some have already left, but many staff members are being replaced."

Pauwels will land in Brussels on Tuesday morning and drive to the South of France. Other staff and riders will travel there on Monday from their European homes.

"We didn't choose this ourselves, and we're handling it as best we can,” Pauwels said, hoping Evenepoel can make it to France to perform at his best.

"It is certainly not inconceivable that he will win on Wednesday despite the long journey and the fatigue," Pauwels said.