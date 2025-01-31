One-day races in Cat Ferguson's sights during debut pro season with Movistar

18-year-old adds another world title to her collection with Great Britain's mixed team relay Cyclo-cross Worlds win

Cat Ferguson (Movistar) was part of the winning Great Britain mixed team relay squad at the Cyclo-cross Worlds on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teenage star Cat Ferguson added a fifth world title to her growing collection a the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships as part of the Great Britain team which triumphed in the mixed team relay event on Friday.

She'll take on the under-23 women's race along with fellow newly crowned world champion Zoe Bäckstedt on Sunday, while she's also preparing for her first assault on the one-day Classics later this spring.

Ben Goddard

