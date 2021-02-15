It's North American Week on Cyclingnews

We are celebrating North American Week on Cyclingnews, from February 15 to 21. It's been close to a full year since a professional race was held in North America, leaving riders, and teams, from the continent with a distinct disadvantage compared with their European counterparts.

During our North American Week, Cyclingnews is running a series of exclusive interviews, features, opinion pieces, news and tech reports and galleries that will cover the racers and their journeys through the coronavirus pandemic, the salient issues in the continent and the races that make the scene.

Read a first-person account from American Brent Bookwalter of Team BikeExchange on the five events that made the biggest impact in his 13-year pro career, so far. On the subject of acceptance in the pro peloton as a gay athlete, Trek-Segafredo rider Taylor Wiles gives her perspective on why the men may have fewer openly-gay riders than the women, as well as her continued Olympic dreams.

This week we will highlight the Mexican racing scene and take a closer look at the nation's UCI-registered A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team.

We will also hear from EF Education-Nippo about building a WorldTour team, 72-time US national champion Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) about the progress in women's cycling, and Svein Tuft about his new gravel and touring adventures. Look for special interviews with national champion Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo), Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles), Ben King (Rally Cycling), Michael Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon), and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM). Linda Jackson will walk us through her work running the TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank team and we will highlight the six races we miss in North America.

On the tech side, we will highlight Canadian frame-builder Giuseppe Marinoni based in Montreal, and a special on pro bikes out of vintage bike shop Vecchio's Bicicletteria's in Boulder.

On social media, Rally Cycling will take over our Cyclingnews Instagram stories where Krista Doebel-Hickok will bring you a behind-the-scenes from the team launch on Wednesday and Rob Britton will bring us a day-in-the-life from the men's team training camp on Friday.