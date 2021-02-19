Mike Woods' new Factor Ostro VAM Disc

Image 1 of 5 Woods aboard his new Factor Ostro VAM during a pre-race recon (Image credit: Noa Arnon) Image 2 of 5 Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 disc brake groupset converts Woods' effort into momentum (Image credit: Noa Arnon) Image 3 of 5 Personalised Maxxis tyres come complete the team's slogan (Image credit: Noa Arnon) Image 4 of 5 Power measurement comes via 4iiii's power meter, integrated into a Dura-Ace crank (Image credit: Noa Arnon) Image 5 of 5 Woods and his teammates put the bikes to the test during their pre-race recon (Image credit: Noa Arnon)

Mike Woods' season will kick off in earnest this weekend as he takes to the start line of the Tour du Var for three days of racing in the Alpes-Maritimes region of France, a race that will mark a series of firsts for the Canadian. It will be his first time at the race, his debut for his new team and his first race aboard his new bike, the Factor Ostro VAM Disc after joining Israel Start-Up Nation in the off-season.

The Canadian joined from EF Pro Cycling, reconnecting with team performance manager, Paulo Saldanha, and team co-owner, Sylvan Adams. "Paulo and Sylvan are the reason that I am a pro cyclist today," said Woods at the time of his transfer announcement. "I first met Paulo in 2013, and he immediately took me under his wing. He pushed me to quit my jobs, and he told me I had the ability to be a pro."

Woods' primary role will be in support of Chris Froome's Grand Tour aspirations but he will not be without opportunities of his own. He will also lead the line in the classics alongside Sep Vanmarcke, who coincidentally also joined the team from EF Pro Cycling this winter. But for the first race of the season, both he and Vanmarcke will ride in support of Dan Martin.

The team will be riding aboard the all-new Factor Ostro VAM, a bike that was first spotted beneath Martin at the Tour de France last year, and later launched to the public as a meld of aero and lightweight performance.

The bike is dressed in Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 disc brake groupset, yet unlike his teammate Froome, who recently spoke of disc brakes' pitfalls, Woods has had plenty of time to familiarise himself with the technology, having ridden the same groupset in previous seasons with his former team.

The Israeli team is wholly committed to discs for a second season, however, instead of using a complete Shimano setup, they are the only team in the peloton that will be using rotors and brake pads from aftermarket braking specialists, SwissStop. In addition, they're one of just two teams (alongside Astana-Premier Tech) to be utilising CeramicSpeed's OSPW (Oversized Pulley Wheel) derailleur system, which is claimed to save 2.4 watts.

Wheels come courtesy of Factor's sister-brand, Black Inc, with the lightweight, shallow 'Thirty' hoops. These are wrapped in customised Maxxis High Road tyres complete with the team's #YallaAcademy slogan printed on the sidewalls.

The cockpit is also courtesy of Black Inc and follows the recent trend of hidden cabling and maximal integration, routing the brake hoses and Di2 wiring through the bar, stem and into the frame.

Tech Specs: Mike Woods' Factor Ostro VAM Disc