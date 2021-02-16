Rally Cycling riders take over Cyclingnews Instagram for two days of North American Week

Rally Cycling unveiled a subtle but sleek redesign for their team kits in 2021, to be worn by both the men’s and women’s US-based squads in 2021. The reveal was made in a video in advance of their first-ever virtual team launch, which will be broadcast on YouTube on Wednesday, February 17.

Follow the women's and men's teams for a day during Cyclingnews' North American Week as two riders take over our Cyclingnews Instagram feed.

Krista Doebel-Hickok will bring us behind-the-scenes looks from the virtual team launch on Wednesday, which will also coincide with teams introduction of their new #GetReadyForTomorrow theme for 2021. Rob Britton will take us on a journey with the men's team during their second day of training camp in Castellon de la Plana, Spain on Friday.

The team is calling this year’s new look “Geode”, with varying shades of its signature orange creating geometric bands on the front of the torso. The Rally Health logo is prominently emblazoned in white across the front panel, with other partner brands also in white on top of the chest panels and on the sleeves.

The stylized uppercase “A” from the Rally logo is reversed in white on the right sleeve and on the back of the jersey. The shorts appear to be solid black with several logos in white on the leg cuffs, Rally branding on leg panel and the stylized “A” in orange on one front panel. The design was a collaboration Circuit Sport and Rally Health, and produced by clothing sponsor Pactimo.

The bold orange is also used instead of white for this year’s signature colour on the teams’ Felt bikes, including the AR aero road bike, and FR lightweight bike.

The first win of the year for Rally Cycling was claimed by Olivia Ray while competing for the New Zealand national team at UCI Gravel and Tar la Femme road race on January 23. The women’s Continental team is scheduled to have a training camp in the US from March 12 to 23.

The new kits will be seen this Sunday at Clásica de Almería, the first race of the year for the men's ProTeam. Following the Andalusian race this Sunday, the men's team will remain in Spain for a rescheduled training camp starting on February 17.

The Clásica de Almería men’s roster for Rally Cycling will include: Arvid de Kleijn, Nathan Brown, Pier-André Coté, Colin Joyce, Emerson Oronte, Joey Rosskopf, Nickolas Zukowsky.

