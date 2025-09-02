'It's in the heat of the moment. I've also said stuff to people before' – Tom Pidcock accepts João Almeida's apology at Vuelta a España after earlier comments

By published

Brit continues to impress on GC with solid summit finish performance to Larra Belagua, says 'the more I can do that, the more confidence I can have'

EL FERIAL LARRA BELAGUA, SPAIN - AUGUST 02: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling reacts after the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 10 a 175.3km stage from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua 1585m / #UCIWT / on September 02, 2025 in El Ferial Larra Belagua, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) talks to media after stage 10 of Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) confirmed that João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) apologised to him at the start of stage 10 at the Vuelta a España, two days after the Portuguese rider told him "to grow some balls" on the final climb of stage 9.

Almeida had shouted at Pidcock on Sunday, but ensured no further spat developed by walking back his comments after the second week kicked off, with Pidcock holding no grudge and admitting he'd made similar comments in the heat of racing.

Heading into a brutally difficult, punchy 12th stage in Bilbao, that should suit his style as an experienced Ardennes Classics rider, Pidcock still sits fourth overall and one of only three riders within a minute of Vingegaard's lead – 58 seconds down.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.