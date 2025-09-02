'It's in the heat of the moment. I've also said stuff to people before' – Tom Pidcock accepts João Almeida's apology at Vuelta a España after earlier comments

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) confirmed that João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) apologised to him at the start of stage 10 at the Vuelta a España, two days after the Portuguese rider told him "to grow some balls" on the final climb of stage 9.

Almeida had shouted at Pidcock on Sunday, but ensured no further spat developed by walking back his comments after the second week kicked off, with Pidcock holding no grudge and admitting he'd made similar comments in the heat of racing.

"He apologised, he said sorry for his words, but I don't take anything to heart," said Pidcock to the Cycling Podcast's microphone at the finish in Larra Belagua. "It's in the heat of the moment. I've also said stuff to people before, so it's no hard feelings."

Pidcock spoke after he continued his successful GC charge at the Vuelta, and by always staying in contact with the group of favourites and looking among the three strongest with Almeida and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), said his confidence was growing.

Heading into a brutally difficult, punchy 12th stage in Bilbao, that should suit his style as an experienced Ardennes Classics rider, Pidcock still sits fourth overall and one of only three riders within a minute of Vingegaard's lead – 58 seconds down.

"No, I think today I also kind of backed up my ride from the other day, so the more I can do that, the more confidence I can have, to be honest," Pidcock told reporters.

"I feel super good. I think after a performance like I did before the rest day on Sunday, it fills me with confidence, so also today I felt good, so the more it happens, the better I'll feel."

Vingegaard also didn't shy away from admitting how he was recognising Pidcock as a genuine threat to his lead when asked about the Brit in his red jersey press conference, but the Dane was expecting no less from the multi-discipline star.

"To be honest, he doesn't surprise me," said the race leader. "Tom is a super good rider, and that he's up there just shows how good a rider he is, and no, I'm not surprised, and of course I see him as one of the big rivals now for the GC here."

It's Pidcock's second Grand Tour appearance after already racing at the Giro, but having had proper preparation for the Vuelta, he confirmed that it's made a big difference in his feelings after 10 days of racing. Whereas when he arrived in Albania for the start of the Giro, he hadn't been to altitude and had only recently completed a huge block of racing at the Ardennes Classics.

"For sure, we kind of knew the Giro was a probability, but I said I wouldn't change my plans. I'd do the same program with Classics, the Ardennes, and everything, and I didn't want to sacrifice any of that," he said.

"Obviously then, the Giro was too much; I just wasn't fresh, I wasn't ready, but here's different."

The stage in Bilbao on Wednesday presents a great chance for him to gain more time, as he continues to race on terrain which favours his abilities. That is, before his pure climbing and real abilities as a GC racer will be fully tested up the iconic Alto de l'Angliru on Friday and Lagos de Somiedo on Saturday.

