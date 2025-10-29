'It's going to be very exciting' – Lidl-Trek play down talk of tension between GC leader Mattias Skjelmose and new signing Juan Ayuso

Team has two potential GC hopes for next year's Tour de France, while Mads Pedersen and Jonathan Milan will both hope to lead the sprint line-up, too

ETOILE-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek and Juan Ayuso of Spain and Team UAE Team Emirates prior to the 12th Drome Classic 2024, a 189km one day race from Etoile-sur-Rhone to Etoile-sur-Rhone on February 25, 2024 in Etoile-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Mattias Skjelmose and Juan Ayuso will be vying for a Tour de France GC leadership role at Lidl-Trek next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek directeur sportif Kim Andersen has played down reports of tension between the team's GC leader Mattias Skjelmose and new star signing Juan Ayuso after the Dane had expressed surprise at the addition of the Spaniard from UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

Skjelmose has developed into a stage racer leader for the team in the five years he's spent there, but expressed doubts about the situation in an interview with TV2 last month.

"If he has a little difficulty helping Tadej [Pogačar], then I don't know if he wants to help me in any way if it comes down to it. But it could also be that he just hasn't had a good time at UAE. I don't really know him, so of course I don't know what happened on that team. I hope we can help each other."

WEVELGEM, BELGIUM - MARCH 30: (L-R) Race winner Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek and Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 87th Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields 2025, Men&amp;amp;apos;s Elite a 250.3km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem / #UCIWT / on March 30, 2025 in Wevelgem, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen and Jonathan Milan are also hoping to lead the team's sprint hopes in France next July (Image credit: Getty Images)

The team will also have to work out another potential clash of ambitions within the squad, with both Mads Pedersen and Jonathan Milan aiming to take on the Tour de France next summer.

In 2025, Pedersen won the points classification and five stages across the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España, while Milan took two stage wins and the points classification at the Tour.

As with Skjelmose and Ayuso, the team hasn't yet worked out the 2026 goals of Pedersen and Milan, Andersen told Feltet.

"Of course he wants to return to the Tour," Andersen said. "It's no secret that the green jersey is also a goal for Mads. But he also has a few more years behind him than Milan. But they can't ride together if Mads is also going to ride for the green jersey.

"On the flat stages, he will be the world's best lead-out for Johnny, but then he can't ride for points like he usually can, even though the stages are not 100 per cent his. At the moment, it's not working.

"[The route] looks good. He can get a fantastic start, if that is the case. We've shown a few times now that we do well in team races. And then there is a tough second stage, which could suit him very well.

"There are also four pure sprint stages, and then there are two stages that could be a sprint or a breakaway. But I don't see the last stage as a sprint stage. We saw that this year, it will be too divided."

