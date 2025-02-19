'It's another world' - 18-year-old super talent Paul Seixas makes his mark as the WorldTour's youngest rider

'I’m pretty sure he will be up there. That’s for the plan for the final that we are together' says team leader Felix Gall at UAE Tour

AL HUDAYRIYAT ISLAND ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 18 Paul Seixas of France and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team competes during the 7th UAE Tour Stage 2 a 122km individual time trial stage from Al Hudayriyat Island to Al Hudayriyat Island UCIWWT on February 18 2025 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Paul Seixas on stage 2 of the UAE Tour 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The youngest rider in the men's WorldTour, Paul Seixas (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), is in the middle of his debut race in cycling's top division, the UAE Tour, this week. After an impressive debut at the GP La Marseillaise, he admits it feels like "another world."

Labelled a 'super talent' after taking home the junior time trial world title in Zurich last year, Seixas is calm when he speaks, showing no signs that he's feeling the pressure of French and international media hyping him up as a star of the future. 

