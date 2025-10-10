'It's a shame that many of the best gravel cyclists don't prioritise World Championships' - Gravel Earth Series winner Magnus Bak Klaris expects road-heavy competition Sunday

The Rift winner prefers the rougher gravel outside Europe but offers compliments for technical Dutch course across southern Limburg

The Rift 2025 was won by Magnus Bak Klaris (Image credit: ©GravelEarthSeries – The Rift – Roger Salanova)

Magnus Bak Klaris will be one of the two leaders in the red-and-white kits of the Danish team for elite men at the UCI Gravel World Championships in the Netherlands, competing alongside Mads Würtz Schmidt.

Klaris has two other red jerseys of significance, which he recently won as the overall champion of the Gravel Earth Series and a two-time Danish gravel champion, while Würtz Schmidt won a blue-and-gold emblazoned jersey at the European Gravel Championship. They'll be a force on a team with nine qualified riders, the two used to working together on the PAS Racing Team.

At a trio of UCI Gravel World Series events, which offer shorter courses, he won at Wörthersee Gravel Race and added runner-up spots at Turnhout Gravel and Blaavands Huk as a home race. With second place at Ranxo Gravel, he won the overall title at Gravel Earth Series.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

