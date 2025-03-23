'It was hard to predict' - Gamble in final comes up short for Marianne Vos in historic Milan-San Remo

'It was a beautiful race. I'm happy we did it today and hopefully, there are many more editions to come' says runner-up in revived Monument

Marianne Vos finishes second place at Milan-San Remo 2025
Marianne Vos finishes second place at Milan-San Remo 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) admitted that the revived Milan-San Remo Women was a tough one to predict as a front group of 12 riders barreled down the descent off the iconic Poggio and onto the streets of San Remo. 

A late attack from Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) caused Vos and teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to hesitate and by the time they reacted it was too little too late as SD Worx-Protime made the catch and Lorena Wiebes launched her sprint to take the historic victory.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

