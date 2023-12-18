Israel-Premier Tech opt for darker blue 2024 race kit

Israel-Premier Tech have refreshed their racing kit for 2024, preferring a more traditional blue and white design compared to the 2023 multi-coloured fade design.

The kit is produced by Ekoi for a second year and takes inspiration from the team’s 2023 Giro d’Italia special edition jersey.

It was designed by Premier Tech designer Élie Desgreniers using Premier Tech’s signature navy as the base of the design while maintaining the team’s Israeli blue and white identity.

The team uses dark blue shorts and white socks to complete the racing kit and use Factor bikes equipped with Shimano components.

The Israel-Premier Tech team is again a ProTeam in 2024, but thanks to a successful 2023 season, they have secured invitations to all the 2024 WorldTour races, including the Tour de France.

On Sunday, the team announced it would end their relationship with the Israel-Premier Tech Roland women’s team, citing ‘different visions for the team going forward’. Israel-Premier Tech said they intend to return to the women’s peloton in the future.

New signings for the 2024 Israel-Premier Tech team include Pascal Ackermann and George Bennett from the UAE Team Emirates, UCI points scorer Hugo Hofstetter from Arkéa Samsic, Paris-Tours winner Riley Sheehan of the USA, and British fast finishers Jake Stewart and Ethan Vernon.

Chris Froome remains as he tries to fight for a place in the Tour de France squad, while Derek Gee, Corbin Strong, and Marco Frigo are part of a new young generation in the 30-rider roster.

Froome, Woods, Rik Zabel and Canada’s Hugo Houle showed off the new kit on social media.

“We loved all of our jerseys in 2023 but when thinking about our 2024 look, we kept coming back to the Giro d’Italia design and the visibility we had, not just because the jersey featured so heavily at the front of the race thanks to the aggressive way our young riders raced,” team manager Kjell Carlström said.

“Having favoured an abstract design in 2023, we wanted our 2024 design to be bold, clean, and elegant and something we can build on in the years to come. We can’t wait to see the new look in the peloton for the first time at the Tour Down Under.”