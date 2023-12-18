Israel-Premier Tech drops support of Roland Cycling women's team

Israel-Premier Tech used social media to confirm it would drop their co-title sponsorship of the Women’s WorldTour team that has bore their name for the past two seasons. For the upcoming season, there will be a solo title sponsor for the squad, known as Roland Cycling Team.

It was one week ago that the UCI confirmed the allocation of 15 licences in the Women’s WorldTour for the 2024-2025 cycle, with the Switzerland-registered squad listed just as Roland.

“After two years of sponsorship, IPT and Roland Cycling Team’s General Manager Ruben Contreras have made the mutual decision to part ways due to different visions for the team going forward,” said the statement on the Israel-Premier Tech X account, which Roland Cycling Team reposted.

“Israel-Premier Tech has the intention of returning to the women’s peloton in the future, but in 2024 the focus will be on the men’s ProTeam and ContiTeam.”

As Israel-Premier Tech Roland, the women’s squad finished the 2023 season as the 12th best team in the World rankings, an improvement of six positions from the inaugural years, when they had registered as Roland Cogeas Edelweiss. Premier Tech then joined the team in February 2022.

The squad features nine riders for the upcoming season, including Tokyo Olympic Games road race champion Anna Kiesenhofer, double stage winner from 2023 Ruta del Sol Tamara Dronova and track standout Maggie Coles-Lyster.

The men’s ProTeam recently unveiled their new kits for 2024. The team includes four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, adding Pascal Ackermann, George Bennett and Jake Stewart to the 30-man roster for 2024. Until this past season the men’s squad raced on the WorldTour level.

There have been no immediate statements from management of the women’s team regarding the impact to the roster or staff for the upcoming season. The squad is expected to begin racing in Spain at a series of one-day Challenge Mallorca races, beginning with Trofeo Calvià Femina on January 20.