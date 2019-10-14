Trending

Iserbyt and Alvarado take early leads in Superprestige series

Belgian and Dutchwoman dominate in respective races to take first round of season-long cyclo-cross competition

Elite men's winner Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) flanked by Telenet Baloise Lions duo Quinten Hermans (left) and Corne Van Kessel at the opening round of the 2019 Telenet Superprestige cyclo-cross series in Gieten
Elite men's winner Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) flanked by Telenet Baloise Lions duo Quinten Hermans (left) and Corne Van Kessel at the opening round of the 2019 Telenet Superprestige cyclo-cross series in Gieten
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) won their respective elite men and women races at the opening round of the Telenet Superprestige cyclo-cross series in Gieten, in the Netherlands, on Sunday, giving them the early leads in the eight-round competition.

Iserbyt beat a trio of rival Telenet Baloise Lions riders in the elite men's race, who were led home, 17 seconds off the pace of the Belgian, by Quinten Hermans, with Corne Van Kessel and Lars Van der Haar taking third and fourth, 43 seconds down.

The elite women's race was won by 21-year-old Alvarado – the reigning under-23 European cyclo-cross champion – who beat world champion Sanne Cant (IKO-Crelan) by 55 seconds and Yara Kastelijn (777), who came home another 11 seconds later, to take the women's race.

Road race world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) also raced, but could only manage 36th place, well off the pace of the frontrunners.

Telenet Superprestige standings after round 1 – ELITE MEN top 10
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal15 points
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions14
3Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions13
4Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions12
5Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal11
6Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal10
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-Fristads9
8Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal8
9Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions7
10Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)6

Telenet Superprestige standings after round 1 – ELITE WOMEN top 10
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon-Circus15 points
2Sanne Cant (Bel) IKO-Crelan14
3Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 77713
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin-Fristads12
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions11
6Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal10
7Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro CX9
8Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal8
9Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)7
10Geerte Hoeke (Ned)6