'Isaac has shown he is the strongest rider in the race' - UAE Team Emirates back Del Toro to win the Giro d'Italia

White smoke appeared to emerge from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG hotel at the Giro d'Italia, just as it recently did in the Vatican when a new Pope was elected, with Isaac del Toro nominated as the team's protected leader for the final decisive mountain stages.

A week ago, Del Toro and Juan Ayuso sat on each side of UAE sports manager Joxean Matxin for the rest-day video press conference.

On the third rest day on Monday, Ayuso was absent from the call, with directeur sportif Fabio Baldato and Matxin flanking Del Toro and answering questions.

Del Toro appears to be UAE Team Emirates-XRG's chosen leader, with no indication of Ayuso's role or a possible shared leadership. The media were not invited to the UAE team hotel, as is often the case during Grand Tours.

"Our idea, our goal, is for the team to ride compact around our leader, Isaac," Baldato said, using the singular 'leader' twice in his comments.

Matxin was equally clear.

"It's clear that Isaac has shown he is the strongest rider in the race; he's the leader with 1:20 on the second rider, through his own merits," Matxin said in Spanish.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We'll defend it and help to maintain this situation. We'll obviously act in accordance with his position in GC and what he's shown in the race; he's earned that place on GC through his own merits."

Matxin also praised Del Toro.

"He's a super honest man. When he was asked to help, for example at Tirreno, he helped. At Milano-Torino, he was ready to try to win. He's a real pro. He's pro, pro, pro," he said.

"Now he's in the pink jersey, he's the best rider in the race, and he's in the best shape. We hope it continues this way."

Del Toro has earned his leadership position by attacking and gaining time on the gravel stage to Siena. He then extended his lead by sweeping up time bonuses and gained further time by finishing in the front group on the stage to Gorizia.

He leads Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 1:20, with Ayuso third overall at 1:26.

The Giro d'Italia GC remains close, with the top ten all less than four minutes down. Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) slipped to tenth at 3:53 after suffering from his crash injuries.

Isaac del Toro and Juan Ayuso at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Del Toro sat between Matxin and Baldato in the video call and spoke in a quieter voice.

The 21-year-old Mexican appears slightly nervous about the task he faces, but seems ready to fight for victory in the four mountain stages between Tuesday and the final parade stage in Rome on Sunday.

"I think I'm in one of the best shapes of my life," Del Toro said.

"This last week is difficult for everybody, but I need to believe I can do it. I want to be smart and do the best we can, and manage things with the team in the last week for the GC.

"I also want to enjoy it with my teammates. They have a lot more experience. I just want to follow them, and I don't want to feel the pressure."

"Obviously, with Ayuso third and me in first, we're in a very good position to defend a bit. We'll have to be very attentive. Fortunately, we are in a great place, so we can put pressure on the other teams."

Del Toro admitted he has perhaps so far raced too much on instinct, following attacks and different rivals, as he did when Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz and Thymen Arensman attacked near the top of Monte Grappa on Sunday with 90km to race.

"Maybe I'm not so smart sometimes, and maybe I need to think about it more. I'm new in this position," he said.

"I know people will try attacks, and I always want to be attentive, be in the best position and defend well. Not by being so offensive, but by being at the front of the race and knowing what is happening. For sure, I follow my instinct sometimes, but I also need to be smarter."

Baldato named Del Toro's biggest rivals but highlighted the strength of the UAE team at the Giro.

"For sure, the Giro is about the last week. Starting from tomorrow and especially with Friday and Saturday's stage, will be the final battle," Baldato made clear.

"We're not scared, we want to stay together and really race like a team. We're strong, as we saw in the mountains, if we stay together. That is why we stay close together.

"On Sunday, there was a selection of 50 riders, and we had almost everybody there. That's our mentality and our goal for the next week.

"We respect everyone. It's important to stay as much as we can with our leader, Isaac."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Giro d'Italia coverage. Our team on the ground will bring you all the breaking news, reports, analysis and more from each and every stage of the Italian Grand Tour. Find out more.