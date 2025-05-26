Recommended reading

'Isaac has shown he is the strongest rider in the race' - UAE Team Emirates back Del Toro to win the Giro d'Italia

By published

'I think I'm in one of the best shapes of my life' says young Mexican

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) (Image credit: Getty Images)

White smoke appeared to emerge from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG hotel at the Giro d'Italia, just as it recently did in the Vatican when a new Pope was elected, with Isaac del Toro nominated as the team's protected leader for the final decisive mountain stages.  

A week ago, Del Toro and Juan Ayuso sat on each side of UAE sports manager Joxean Matxin for the rest-day video press conference. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.