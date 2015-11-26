Trending

Ferrand-Prevot ruled out of cyclo-cross season after training crash

World Champion suffers tibial plateau fracture

Image 1 of 6

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) secures the gold medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 6

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot puts on her second rainbow jersey in four months

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 6

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 6

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) is the new World Champion

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo Liv) wins stage 5 in Aprica

(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 6 of 6

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) wins the sprint after a photo finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Reigning cyclo-cross world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was dealt a bitter blow on Thursday as she suffered a knee injury that is likely to force her to miss the entire 'cross season. 

The multi-talented French rider, who earlier this year held world titles in three different disciplines (road, 'cross, and mountain bike), crashed on a training ride and suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is likely to keep her out for at least six weeks. 

"Knee injury: tibial plateau fracture. Goodbye to my cyclo-cross season," Ferrand-Prevot announced via Twitter. 

The Rabo Liv team followed that up by saying that the 23-year-old would be sidelined for six weeks, and that it is "unlikely that she comes into action this cross season".

With the cyclo-cross World Championships taking place at the end of January, there is a chance Ferrand-Prevot will be able to take part and defend her title, though she will be far from full fitness after so long off the bike and out of competition. 

Ferrand-Prevot won the road race title in 2014 in Ponferrada and had been planning to combine road racing with mountain biking during the 2016 season to prepare for a shot at three medals in the Rio Olympics. She will also ride the time trial and has already visited Rio to study the race routes and find a place to stay outside the athlete's village.

Her teammate and rival Marianne Vos has also said she will miss the cyclo-cross season as she recovers from an difficult hamstring and back injuries caused by over-training.   