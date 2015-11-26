Ferrand-Prevot ruled out of cyclo-cross season after training crash
World Champion suffers tibial plateau fracture
Reigning cyclo-cross world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was dealt a bitter blow on Thursday as she suffered a knee injury that is likely to force her to miss the entire 'cross season.
Related Articles
The multi-talented French rider, who earlier this year held world titles in three different disciplines (road, 'cross, and mountain bike), crashed on a training ride and suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is likely to keep her out for at least six weeks.
"Knee injury: tibial plateau fracture. Goodbye to my cyclo-cross season," Ferrand-Prevot announced via Twitter.
The Rabo Liv team followed that up by saying that the 23-year-old would be sidelined for six weeks, and that it is "unlikely that she comes into action this cross season".
With the cyclo-cross World Championships taking place at the end of January, there is a chance Ferrand-Prevot will be able to take part and defend her title, though she will be far from full fitness after so long off the bike and out of competition.
Ferrand-Prevot won the road race title in 2014 in Ponferrada and had been planning to combine road racing with mountain biking during the 2016 season to prepare for a shot at three medals in the Rio Olympics. She will also ride the time trial and has already visited Rio to study the race routes and find a place to stay outside the athlete's village.
Her teammate and rival Marianne Vos has also said she will miss the cyclo-cross season as she recovers from an difficult hamstring and back injuries caused by over-training.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy