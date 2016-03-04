Ferrand-Prevot returns at Strade Bianche

Image 1 of 5 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) wins the sprint after a photo finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) wins the gold medal (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 5 of 5 Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

More than five months after her last competitive appearance, 2014 world road race champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is set to return to action at the Strade Bianche having recovered from a double fracture of the tibial plateau. The 24-year-old Frenchwoman picked up the injury when she crashed while training in November. She had to write off the whole cyclo-cross campaign and with it her hopes of defending the world cyclo-cross title.



