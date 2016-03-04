Trending

Ferrand-Prevot returns at Strade Bianche

Frenchwoman targeting Rio double after putting injury problems behind her

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo-Liv)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) wins the sprint after a photo finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France) wins the gold medal

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (France)

(Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)
Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Lucinda Brand

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

More than five months after her last competitive appearance, 2014 world road race champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is set to return to action at the Strade Bianche having recovered from a double fracture of the tibial plateau. The 24-year-old Frenchwoman picked up the injury when she crashed while training in November. She had to write off the whole cyclo-cross campaign and with it her hopes of defending the world cyclo-cross title.

