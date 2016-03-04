Ferrand-Prevot returns at Strade Bianche
Frenchwoman targeting Rio double after putting injury problems behind her
More than five months after her last competitive appearance, 2014 world road race champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is set to return to action at the Strade Bianche having recovered from a double fracture of the tibial plateau. The 24-year-old Frenchwoman picked up the injury when she crashed while training in November. She had to write off the whole cyclo-cross campaign and with it her hopes of defending the world cyclo-cross title.
