Inside the Giro d'Italia with inCycle - Video

This week's inCycle episode takes you behind the scenes at the 99th edition of the Giro d'Italia with reactions from Dutch riders on the Apeldoorn Grande Partenza.

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) sits down for an exclusive interview with the inCycle team to talk about his winning start to the Giro d’Italia. The German has won two stages and led the race and will be targeting a number of sprint stages during the race.

The inCycle team also bring Rolf Aldag and Erik Zabel – two former Telekom teammates – back together to talk about their time together when rooming together at races.

Andrey Amador (Movistar) was fourth in the race last year and is backing team leader Alejandro Valverde this time around. The Costa Rican rider talks about being the only rider from his nation in the WorldTour, his background and the growth of cycling back home.

InCycle also chat with Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Eduard Michael Grosu (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and his teammate Genki Yamamoto (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Cheng Ji (Team Giant-Alpecin).

There is also an interview with Leigh Howard on his Track Worlds gold medal madison winning ride in Apeldoorn back in 2011, while Elia Viviani shows off his custom DMT shoes dedicated to the Corsa Rosa. There’s the latest from the Women’s World Cup.

Find yourself a comfortable position and enjoy episode nine of inCycle.

