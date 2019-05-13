Image 1 of 44 A stern Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 44 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) after the finish, bearing marks of his crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 44 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) not in the best mood after his relegation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium after stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 44 The messy stage 3 sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 44 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium by the Orbetello lagoon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) takes the win on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 44 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won the stage after Viviani's demotion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 44 Roglic celebrates keeping pink for another day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 44 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) retains the best young rider's jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 44 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) remains in blue after stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 44 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the pink of race leader on the stage 3 podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 44 Viviani swerves into Moschetti in the sprint to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 44 Viviani leads Gaviria across the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 44 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) rides to the stage start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 Bora-Hansgrohe worked on the front for their sprinter, Pascal Ackermann (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 44 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was a contender for the stage win in Orbetello (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 44 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 44 The peloton riding through the Italian countryside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 44 Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) out front on his own (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) returns to the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 44 Irish champion Conor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 44 Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) was the lone breakaway rider on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 44 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) surrounded by his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) rides in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 The peloton mid-stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Roglic and his team ride in the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 44 A Primoz Roglic fan enjoys the Giro from the roadside (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 44 Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) spent a large part of the day in a solo break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 44 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wait for the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 44 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) at the stage 3 start in Vinci (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 44 The jersey holders in Vinci (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 44 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step) rides to the stage 3 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 44 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) exits his team bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 44 The peloton in the neutralised section on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 44 The peloton rolls out of Vinci (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 44 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) greets a fan at the stage start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 44 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) prepares for stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 44 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) takes a selfie with a fan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 44 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) leaves his team bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 44 Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) outside his team bus in Vinci (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 44 Lone breakaway rider Hatsuyama was caught with 70km to race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was the first across the line in Orbetello, but victory on stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia went to Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) after the Italian champion was relegated for an irregular sprint.

Viviani, who won four stages and the points classification at last year’s Giro, opened his sprint from the wheel of stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), moving out to the left hand side of the road and into the path of Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo), who had to stop pedalling.

The QuickStep sprinter pointed to his all-new Italian champion’s tricolore jersey after crossing the line but the celebrations didn’t last long. His movement raised flags with the race jusry, who reviewed the footage and decided on relegation.

That meant Gaviria, who shook Viviani’s hand after finishing in second place, was awarded the victory, his first on his return to the Giro after winning four stages on his Grand Tour debut in 2017. Second place went to Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and third to Ackermann, who had opened the sprint only to find himself in the stiff headwind far too early.

The wind combined with a series of tight corners to create a messy run-in across the Orbetello lagoon, at the end of a long 220-kilometre stage that had its fair share of tension as the race headed down the Tuscan coast. A chicane in the final 500 metres robbed the sprinters of their speed and forced them to wind back up again. Viviani’s lead-out man Fabio Sabatini surged to the front, and it looked like they’d played it perfectly when Ackermann, in second position, was forced into the headwind with 150 metres to go.

Viviani waited in the wheel for a few moments before accelerating to the left, while Gaviria came powering through in the middle of the road but appeared to have come from too far back. The pair embraced beyond the finish line but the emotions would soon be flipped, with the smile and colour draining from Viviani’s face when he was informed of the jury’s decision.

“I'm sorry this has happened because Elia is always correct in the sprints and didn't really do anything wrong today,” said Gaviria. “For me, he won the stage today. If you watch the replay, you can see he didn't do it on purpose, he didn't look back. He was trying to just do his sprint.

"It was a severe decision. I like to win fair and square out on the road and today I was beaten by Elia. He's a great rider and I'm sorry for him.”

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead, though the rising tension in the closing kilometres did see some GC damage, namely to Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar). The Ineos co-leader, who had crashed earlier in the day, was caught up in a crash at a pinch point with five kilometres to go and was unable to regain contact, crossing the line 1:30 down on the rest of the field. Carapaz, meanwhile, had suffered a mechanical a little earlier on and shipped 46 seconds.

How it unfolded

Stage 3 was one of five in the first portion of the 2019 Giro d’Italia to exceed 200 kilometres, and was uneventful for the first half before the tension slowly crept up in a peloton that was wary of the wind that was blowing near the Tuscan coast.

With just one categorised climb – the category-four Poggio l’Apparita with 40km to go – few saw a realistic chance of breakaway success and in the end just one lone rider was left to fight the good fight. Sho Hatsuyama of Nippo-Vini Fantini left the peloton with around 15 kilometres on the clock and built a lead of seven minutes with just himself for company.

The gap started to come down just before the half-way mark, as Thomas De Gendt did the lion’s share of the pace-making for Lotto Soudal sprinter Caleb Ewan. With 85km to go, the Belgian was replaced on the front by Trek-Segafredo, who moved up through the gears. The gap started to plummet, and with 75km to go Hatsuyama was caught and the race was back together. The pace remained high thereafter, with team leaders well towards the front as the nervy peloton was never too far from splitting.

An intermediate sprint with 50km to go saw the roads twist and turn through Rosseto. As Démare – the only sprinter to take a real interest - claimed maximum points, Geoghegan Hart crashed on his right hand side, though he made his way back to the bunch without fuss. At the top of the Poggio l’Apparita, blue jersey wearer Giulio Ciccone clipped away to extend his lead in the mountains classification – perhaps showing why his Trek-Segafredo team had been on the front earlier.

The run-in took the riders down to the coast and over two narrow strips of land that form the Orbetello lagoon. The wind was on everyone’s minds, and sprint teams and GC teams jostled for position. Bad luck struck for Carapaz with 9km to go, and although he received a swift bike change and had teammates to help him back, he was unable to avoid losing 46 seconds.

While Roglič’s Jumbo-Visma, Vincenzo Nibali’s Bahrain-Merida, and Simon Yates’ Mitchelton-Scott teams were all prominent, Team Ineos were less so, and suffered a big blow when Geoghegan Hart was caught up in a crash in the middle of the bunch. He didn’t look to have hit the deck but was held up and, with the peloton in full flow, lost 1:28 and fell from seventh overall to 57th.

It was FDJ and Deceuninck-Quick Step who took it up in the final few kilometres, trading positions on the front. Bob Jungels led under the flamme rouge before FDJ came back with two men in front of Dèmare, while Dimension Data also tried to ambush the front. That chicane, however, threw a spanner in the works. Ewan, notably, was left out of contention, his team having done plenty of work leading up to that point.

Sabatini then hit the front, Ackermann opened the taps, and Viviani struck out to win it. Or so he thought. Debate will rage on, and he himself may feel it’s underserved, but the record books will show Fernando Gaviria as the winner.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:23:19 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 16 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 24 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 25 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First 37 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 42 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 43 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 44 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 45 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 48 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 53 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 54 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 58 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 60 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 61 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 62 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 64 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 65 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 67 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 70 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 72 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:13 74 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:18 75 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:20 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 77 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 78 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 79 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 80 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 81 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 82 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 84 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 85 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 86 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 87 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 88 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 91 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 92 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 93 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 95 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 96 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 98 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 99 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 100 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 101 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 102 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 103 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 105 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 106 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 108 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 109 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 110 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:06 111 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:28 112 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 113 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 114 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 115 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 116 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 117 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:01:34 118 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:39 119 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:52 120 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:57 121 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:01 122 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 123 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 125 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 126 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 127 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:28 129 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 130 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 132 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 133 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 134 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 135 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 137 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 138 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 140 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 141 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 142 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 143 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 144 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 145 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 146 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 147 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 148 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 149 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 150 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:14 151 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 152 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 153 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 154 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 155 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 156 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 157 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 158 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 159 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 160 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 161 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 162 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 164 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 165 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 166 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 167 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 168 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 169 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 170 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:10 171 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:50 172 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:32 173 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:55 174 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 50 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 43 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 4 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 14 6 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 12 7 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 12 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 10 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 10 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 7 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 6 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 6 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 16 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 17 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 18 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 20 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 21 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Poggio l’Apparita # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 pts 2 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Sprint 1 - Poggibonsi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 4 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 5 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 2 - Grosseto # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 pts 2 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 3 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 3 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 4 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 5 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 6 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 8 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 3 9 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 1 13 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 14 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 16:09:57 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Movistar Team 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Mitchelton-Scott 8 Bahrain-Merida 9 Groupama-FDJ 10 EF Education First 11 Dimension Data 12 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 Lotto Soudal 14 Katusha-Alpecin 15 Team Sunweb 16 Team Jumbo-Visma 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 CCC Team 0:00:46 19 Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:59 20 Team Ineos 0:01:28 21 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:32 22 Bardiani CSF 0:05:42

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 10:21:01 2 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:19 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:23 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:33 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:39 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:40 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 10 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:00:45 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:46 12 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:47 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:50 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:58 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:00 19 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:01:01 20 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 0:01:04 23 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 24 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:12 25 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:13 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 29 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:18 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:20 32 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:22 33 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:25 34 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:27 35 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:30 36 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:32 37 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 38 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 39 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 40 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:34 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:39 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:01:41 44 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42 46 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 47 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:47 49 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:48 52 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 53 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:52 54 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:53 55 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:01:59 56 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:01 57 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:02:03 58 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:02:04 59 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:02:05 60 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:06 61 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:07 62 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:02:13 63 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 64 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 65 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:14 66 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:02:15 67 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:18 68 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:19 69 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 70 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:23 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 0:02:24 72 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:26 74 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:27 75 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:28 76 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:29 77 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 78 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:32 79 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:34 80 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 0:02:35 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:02:42 83 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:43 84 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:02:46 85 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 0:02:50 86 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:52 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 88 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:58 89 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 90 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 0:03:04 91 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:03:11 92 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:14 93 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:16 94 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 95 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:03:19 96 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:03:20 97 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 98 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:57 99 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:03:58 100 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:59 101 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:01 102 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:06 103 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:22 105 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:31 106 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 107 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:04:35 108 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:42 109 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:46 110 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:50 111 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:04:53 112 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:06 113 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:07 114 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:08 115 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:09 116 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:11 117 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:14 118 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:18 119 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:35 120 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:36 121 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:49 122 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:57 123 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:11 124 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:06:12 125 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:14 126 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:06:19 127 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:22 128 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:51 129 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:58 130 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:22 131 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 0:08:01 132 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:12 133 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:57 134 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:04 135 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:27 136 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:33 137 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:10:37 138 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:37 139 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:59 140 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:15 141 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:12:33 142 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:38 143 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:14 144 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:13:15 145 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:22 146 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:30 147 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:02 148 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:14:05 149 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:14:16 150 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:24 151 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:38 152 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:44 153 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:50 154 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:14:55 155 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:15:06 156 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:14 157 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:15:19 158 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:15:28 159 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:30 160 Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First 0:15:35 161 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:54 162 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:16:17 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:16:23 164 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:16:24 165 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:25 166 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:15 167 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:26 168 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:27 169 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:36 170 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:18:55 171 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:32 172 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:30 173 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:28:52 174 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 0:31:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 58 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 49 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 5 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 17 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 15 9 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 14 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 13 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13 12 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 13 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 12 14 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 12 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 16 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 18 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 7 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 6 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 6 22 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 25 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 5 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 27 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 4 28 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 29 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 30 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 31 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 32 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3 33 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 34 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 37 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 39 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 41 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 24 pts 2 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 4 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 3 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2 6 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 4 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 5 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 6 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 8 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 3 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 11 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 12 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 13 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 14 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 15 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 4 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 5 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 6 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 8 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 9 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 10 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 5 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 14 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 15 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 3 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 17 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 3 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 20 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 21 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 22 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 23 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1 26 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 27 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 28 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 29 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 10:21:29 2 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:00:19 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:00:33 4 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:44 5 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:45 6 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14 7 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 8 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 9 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:24 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:35 12 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38 13 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:39 14 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:51 16 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:04 17 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:06 18 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:02:14 19 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:30 20 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:46 21 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:52 22 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:31 23 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:38 24 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:03 25 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:18 26 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:22 27 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:07 28 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:08 29 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:29 30 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 0:05:44 31 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:54 32 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:29 33 Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:59 34 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:09 35 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:31 36 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:47 37 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:12:05 38 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 0:12:47 39 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:34 40 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:13:37 41 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:16 42 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:14:38 43 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:02 44 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:26 45 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:15:49 46 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:47 47 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:58 48 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:08 49 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:02