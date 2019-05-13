Trending

Gaviria wins Giro d'Italia stage 3 as Viviani relegated in sprint

Chaotic sprint overturned by jury as Roglic keeps race lead

Image 1 of 44

A stern Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium

A stern Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 44

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) after the finish, bearing marks of his crash

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) after the finish, bearing marks of his crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 44

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) not in the best mood after his relegation

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) not in the best mood after his relegation
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium after stage 3

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on the podium after stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44

The messy stage 3 sprint

The messy stage 3 sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium by the Orbetello lagoon

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium by the Orbetello lagoon
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) takes the win on stage 3

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) takes the win on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won the stage after Viviani's demotion

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won the stage after Viviani's demotion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44

Roglic celebrates keeping pink for another day

Roglic celebrates keeping pink for another day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) retains the best young rider's jersey after stage 3

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) retains the best young rider's jersey after stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) remains in blue after stage 3

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) remains in blue after stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the pink of race leader on the stage 3 podium

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the pink of race leader on the stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44

Viviani swerves into Moschetti in the sprint to the line

Viviani swerves into Moschetti in the sprint to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44

Viviani leads Gaviria across the line

Viviani leads Gaviria across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) rides to the stage start

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) rides to the stage start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 44

Bora-Hansgrohe worked on the front for their sprinter, Pascal Ackermann

Bora-Hansgrohe worked on the front for their sprinter, Pascal Ackermann
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 44

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was a contender for the stage win in Orbetello

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was a contender for the stage win in Orbetello
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 44

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the young rider's jersey

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) in the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 44

The peloton riding through the Italian countryside

The peloton riding through the Italian countryside
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 44

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) out front on his own

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) out front on his own
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 44

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) returns to the peloton

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) returns to the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 44

Irish champion Conor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) in the peloton

Irish champion Conor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) was the lone breakaway rider on stage 3

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) was the lone breakaway rider on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 44

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) surrounded by his teammates

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) surrounded by his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 44

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) rides in the peloton

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) rides in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

The peloton mid-stage

The peloton mid-stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

Roglic and his team ride in the peloton

Roglic and his team ride in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44

A Primoz Roglic fan enjoys the Giro from the roadside

A Primoz Roglic fan enjoys the Giro from the roadside
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 44

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) spent a large part of the day in a solo break

Sho Hatsuyama (Nippo-Vini Fantini) spent a large part of the day in a solo break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 44

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wait for the start

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wait for the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 44

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) at the stage 3 start in Vinci

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) at the stage 3 start in Vinci
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 44

The jersey holders in Vinci

The jersey holders in Vinci
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 44

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step) rides to the stage 3 start

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step) rides to the stage 3 start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 44

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) exits his team bus

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) exits his team bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 44

The peloton in the neutralised section on stage 3

The peloton in the neutralised section on stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 44

The peloton rolls out of Vinci

The peloton rolls out of Vinci
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 44

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 3

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 44

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) greets a fan at the stage start

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) greets a fan at the stage start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 44

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) prepares for stage 3

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) prepares for stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 44

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) takes a selfie with a fan

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) takes a selfie with a fan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 44

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) leaves his team bus

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) leaves his team bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 44

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) outside his team bus in Vinci

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) outside his team bus in Vinci
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 44

Lone breakaway rider Hatsuyama was caught with 70km to race

Lone breakaway rider Hatsuyama was caught with 70km to race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was the first across the line in Orbetello, but victory on stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia went to Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) after the Italian champion was relegated for an irregular sprint.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 3 finish line quotes

Viviani, who won four stages and the points classification at last year’s Giro, opened his sprint from the wheel of stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), moving out to the left hand side of the road and into the path of Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo), who had to stop pedalling.

The QuickStep sprinter pointed to his all-new Italian champion’s tricolore jersey after crossing the line but the celebrations didn’t last long. His movement raised flags with the race jusry, who reviewed the footage and decided on relegation.

That meant Gaviria, who shook Viviani’s hand after finishing in second place, was awarded the victory, his first on his return to the Giro after winning four stages on his Grand Tour debut in 2017. Second place went to Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and third to Ackermann, who had opened the sprint only to find himself in the stiff headwind far too early.

The wind combined with a series of tight corners to create a messy run-in across the Orbetello lagoon, at the end of a long 220-kilometre stage that had its fair share of tension as the race headed down the Tuscan coast. A chicane in the final 500 metres robbed the sprinters of their speed and forced them to wind back up again. Viviani’s lead-out man Fabio Sabatini surged to the front, and it looked like they’d played it perfectly when Ackermann, in second position, was forced into the headwind with 150 metres to go.

Viviani waited in the wheel for a few moments before accelerating to the left, while Gaviria came powering through in the middle of the road but appeared to have come from too far back. The pair embraced beyond the finish line but the emotions would soon be flipped, with the smile and colour draining from Viviani’s face when he was informed of the jury’s decision.

“I'm sorry this has happened because Elia is always correct in the sprints and didn't really do anything wrong today,” said Gaviria. “For me, he won the stage today. If you watch the replay, you can see he didn't do it on purpose, he didn't look back. He was trying to just do his sprint.

"It was a severe decision. I like to win fair and square out on the road and today I was beaten by Elia. He's a great rider and I'm sorry for him.”

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead, though the rising tension in the closing kilometres did see some GC damage, namely to Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar). The Ineos co-leader, who had crashed earlier in the day, was caught up in a crash at a pinch point with five kilometres to go and was unable to regain contact, crossing the line 1:30 down on the rest of the field. Carapaz, meanwhile, had suffered a mechanical a little earlier on and shipped 46 seconds.

How it unfolded

Stage 3 was one of five in the first portion of the 2019 Giro d’Italia to exceed 200 kilometres, and was uneventful for the first half before the tension slowly crept up in a peloton that was wary of the wind that was blowing near the Tuscan coast.

With just one categorised climb – the category-four Poggio l’Apparita with 40km to go – few saw a realistic chance of breakaway success and in the end just one lone rider was left to fight the good fight. Sho Hatsuyama of Nippo-Vini Fantini left the peloton with around 15 kilometres on the clock and built a lead of seven minutes with just himself for company.

The gap started to come down just before the half-way mark, as Thomas De Gendt did the lion’s share of the pace-making for Lotto Soudal sprinter Caleb Ewan. With 85km to go, the Belgian was replaced on the front by Trek-Segafredo, who moved up through the gears. The gap started to plummet, and with 75km to go Hatsuyama was caught and the race was back together. The pace remained high thereafter, with team leaders well towards the front as the nervy peloton was never too far from splitting.

An intermediate sprint with 50km to go saw the roads twist and turn through Rosseto. As Démare – the only sprinter to take a real interest - claimed maximum points, Geoghegan Hart crashed on his right hand side, though he made his way back to the bunch without fuss. At the top of the Poggio l’Apparita, blue jersey wearer Giulio Ciccone clipped away to extend his lead in the mountains classification – perhaps showing why his Trek-Segafredo team had been on the front earlier.

The run-in took the riders down to the coast and over two narrow strips of land that form the Orbetello lagoon. The wind was on everyone’s minds, and sprint teams and GC teams jostled for position. Bad luck struck for Carapaz with 9km to go, and although he received a swift bike change and had teammates to help him back, he was unable to avoid losing 46 seconds.

While Roglič’s Jumbo-Visma, Vincenzo Nibali’s Bahrain-Merida, and Simon Yates’ Mitchelton-Scott teams were all prominent, Team Ineos were less so, and suffered a big blow when Geoghegan Hart was caught up in a crash in the middle of the bunch. He didn’t look to have hit the deck but was held up and, with the peloton in full flow, lost 1:28 and fell from seventh overall to 57th.

It was FDJ and Deceuninck-Quick Step who took it up in the final few kilometres, trading positions on the front. Bob Jungels led under the flamme rouge before FDJ came back with two men in front of Dèmare, while Dimension Data also tried to ambush the front. That chicane, however, threw a spanner in the works. Ewan, notably, was left out of contention, his team having done plenty of work leading up to that point.

Sabatini then hit the front, Ackermann opened the taps, and Viviani struck out to win it. Or so he thought. Debate will rage on, and he himself may feel it’s underserved, but the record books will show Fernando Gaviria as the winner.
 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates5:23:19
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
9Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
11Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
13Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
15Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
16José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
20Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
21Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
23Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
24Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
25Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
29Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
37Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
38Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
39Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
42Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
43Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
44Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
45Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
48Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
53Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
54Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
55Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
56Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
60Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
61Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
62Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
64Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
65Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
67Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
68Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
70Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
71Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
72Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:13
74Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:18
75Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:00:20
76Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
77Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
78Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
79Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
80Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
81Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
82Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
83Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
84Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
85Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
86Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
87Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
88Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
90Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
91Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
92Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
93Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
95Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
96Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
98Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
99Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
100Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
101Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
102Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
103Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
105Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
106François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
108Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
109Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
110Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:06
111Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:28
112Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
113Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
114Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
115Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
116Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
117Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:34
118Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:39
119Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:52
120Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:57
121Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:01
122James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
123Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
124Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
125Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
126Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
127Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:28
129Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
130Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
131Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
132Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
133Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
134Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
135Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
137Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
138Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
140Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
141Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
142Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
143Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
144Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
145Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
146Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
147Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
148Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
149Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
150Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:14
151Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
152Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
153Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
154Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
155Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
156Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
157Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
158Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
159Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
160Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
161Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
162Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
163Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
164Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
165Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
166Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
167Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
168Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
169Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
170Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:04:10
171Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:50
172Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:32
173Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:55
174Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates50pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ43
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe25
4Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data14
6Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team12
7Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane12
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy10
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
10Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos7
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First6
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ6
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
16Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
17Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
20Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Poggio l’Apparita
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3pts
2Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
3Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Sprint 1 - Poggibonsi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane10pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
4Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
5Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 2 - Grosseto
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10pts
2Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
3Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ3
4Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ13pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates5
4Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
6Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
8Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ3
9Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
11Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data1
13Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
14Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates16:09:57
2Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Movistar Team
5Trek-Segafredo
6Astana Pro Team
7Mitchelton-Scott
8Bahrain-Merida
9Groupama-FDJ
10EF Education First
11Dimension Data
12Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
13Lotto Soudal
14Katusha-Alpecin
15Team Sunweb
16Team Jumbo-Visma
17AG2R La Mondiale
18CCC Team0:00:46
19Israel Cycling Academy0:00:59
20Team Ineos0:01:28
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:32
22Bardiani CSF0:05:42

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma10:21:01
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:19
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:23
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:33
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:39
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:40
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
10Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:00:45
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:46
12Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:47
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:50
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:58
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:00
19Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:01:01
20Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:04
23Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
24Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:12
25Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:13
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
27Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
29Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:01:18
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
31Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:20
32Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:22
33Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:25
34Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:27
35Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:30
36Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:32
37Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:33
38Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
39Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
40Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:34
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:39
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:01:41
44Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
45Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:42
46Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
47Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
48Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:47
49Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
50Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
51José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
52Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
53Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:52
54Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:53
55Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:01:59
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:01
57Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:02:03
58Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:02:04
59Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb0:02:05
60Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:06
61Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:07
62Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:02:13
63Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
64Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
65Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:14
66Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:02:15
67Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:18
68Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:19
69Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
70Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ0:02:23
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data0:02:24
72Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:26
74Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team0:02:27
75Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:28
76Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:29
77Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
78Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:32
79Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:34
80Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First0:02:35
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
82Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:02:42
83Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:43
84Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:02:46
85Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:02:50
86Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:52
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
88Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:58
89James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
90Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First0:03:04
91Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:03:11
92Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:14
93Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:16
94Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
95Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:03:19
96Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:03:20
97François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
98Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:57
99Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:03:58
100Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:59
101Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:01
102Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:06
103Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:22
105Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:31
106Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
107Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:35
108Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:42
109Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:46
110Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:50
111Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:04:53
112Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:06
113Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:07
114Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:08
115Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:09
116Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:11
117Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:14
118Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:18
119Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:35
120Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:36
121Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:49
122Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:57
123Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:11
124Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:06:12
125Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:06:14
126Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:06:19
127Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:06:22
128Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:51
129Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:58
130Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:22
131Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data0:08:01
132Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:12
133Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:57
134Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:04
135Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:27
136Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:33
137Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:10:37
138Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:37
139Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:11:59
140Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:15
141Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:12:33
142Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:38
143Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:14
144Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:13:15
145Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:22
146Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:30
147Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:02
148Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:14:05
149Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:14:16
150Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:14:24
151Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:38
152Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:14:44
153Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:50
154Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:14:55
155Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:15:06
156Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:15:14
157Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:15:19
158Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:15:28
159Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:30
160Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First0:15:35
161Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:54
162Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:16:17
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:16:23
164Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:16:24
165Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy0:16:25
166Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:15
167Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:26
168Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:18:27
169Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:18:36
170Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:18:55
171Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:32
172Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:30
173Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:28:52
174Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy0:31:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates58pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe50
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ49
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep18
5Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott17
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma15
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy15
9Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data14
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team13
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal13
12Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
13Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane12
14Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team12
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
16Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
18Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos7
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb6
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ6
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First6
22Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
25Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First5
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos4
27Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team4
28Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
29Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
30Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
32Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3
33Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3
34Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma3
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
37François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
39Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
40Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
41Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo24pts
2François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma4
4Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team3
5Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2
6Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1
8Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane16
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec13
4Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane10
5Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
6Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
8Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ3
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
10Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
11Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
12Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
13Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
14Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
15Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep11
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
4Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
5Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
6Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates8
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma7
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
9Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
10Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
11Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal5
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
14Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
15Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team3
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
17Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ3
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
20Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
21Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
22Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
23Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1
26Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
27François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
28Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
29Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team10:21:29
2Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:00:19
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:00:33
4Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:44
5Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:45
6Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:01:14
7Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
8Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
9Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:24
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos0:01:35
12Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:38
13Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:39
14Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:50
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:51
16Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:04
17Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:06
18Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:02:14
19James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:02:30
20Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:46
21Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos0:02:52
22Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:31
23Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:03:38
24Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:03
25Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:18
26Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:22
27Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:07
28Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:08
29Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:05:29
30Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos0:05:44
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:54
32Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:29
33Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:59
34Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:11:09
35Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:11:31
36Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:47
37Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:12:05
38Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First0:12:47
39Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:34
40Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:13:37
41Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:14:16
42Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:14:38
43Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:02
44Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:26
45Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team0:15:49
46Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:47
47Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:58
48Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:18:08
49Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:02

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma31:04:44
2Bahrain-Merida0:00:15
3Astana Pro Team0:00:28
4Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
5Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:41
6Team Sunweb0:00:54
7Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:01
8EF Education First0:01:06
9UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
10Movistar Team0:01:40
11Dimension Data0:01:44
12Trek-Segafredo0:01:55
13Katusha-Alpecin0:02:12
14Lotto Soudal0:02:19
15AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
16Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:35
17Team Ineos0:02:37
18CCC Team
19Groupama-FDJ0:02:51
20Israel Cycling Academy0:03:40
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:07:06
22Bardiani CSF0:09:41

 

Latest on Cyclingnews