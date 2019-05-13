Gaviria wins Giro d'Italia stage 3 as Viviani relegated in sprint
Chaotic sprint overturned by jury as Roglic keeps race lead
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was the first across the line in Orbetello, but victory on stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia went to Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) after the Italian champion was relegated for an irregular sprint.
Related Articles
Viviani, who won four stages and the points classification at last year’s Giro, opened his sprint from the wheel of stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), moving out to the left hand side of the road and into the path of Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo), who had to stop pedalling.
The QuickStep sprinter pointed to his all-new Italian champion’s tricolore jersey after crossing the line but the celebrations didn’t last long. His movement raised flags with the race jusry, who reviewed the footage and decided on relegation.
That meant Gaviria, who shook Viviani’s hand after finishing in second place, was awarded the victory, his first on his return to the Giro after winning four stages on his Grand Tour debut in 2017. Second place went to Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), and third to Ackermann, who had opened the sprint only to find himself in the stiff headwind far too early.
The wind combined with a series of tight corners to create a messy run-in across the Orbetello lagoon, at the end of a long 220-kilometre stage that had its fair share of tension as the race headed down the Tuscan coast. A chicane in the final 500 metres robbed the sprinters of their speed and forced them to wind back up again. Viviani’s lead-out man Fabio Sabatini surged to the front, and it looked like they’d played it perfectly when Ackermann, in second position, was forced into the headwind with 150 metres to go.
Viviani waited in the wheel for a few moments before accelerating to the left, while Gaviria came powering through in the middle of the road but appeared to have come from too far back. The pair embraced beyond the finish line but the emotions would soon be flipped, with the smile and colour draining from Viviani’s face when he was informed of the jury’s decision.
“I'm sorry this has happened because Elia is always correct in the sprints and didn't really do anything wrong today,” said Gaviria. “For me, he won the stage today. If you watch the replay, you can see he didn't do it on purpose, he didn't look back. He was trying to just do his sprint.
"It was a severe decision. I like to win fair and square out on the road and today I was beaten by Elia. He's a great rider and I'm sorry for him.”
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead, though the rising tension in the closing kilometres did see some GC damage, namely to Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) and Richard Carapaz (Movistar). The Ineos co-leader, who had crashed earlier in the day, was caught up in a crash at a pinch point with five kilometres to go and was unable to regain contact, crossing the line 1:30 down on the rest of the field. Carapaz, meanwhile, had suffered a mechanical a little earlier on and shipped 46 seconds.
How it unfolded
Stage 3 was one of five in the first portion of the 2019 Giro d’Italia to exceed 200 kilometres, and was uneventful for the first half before the tension slowly crept up in a peloton that was wary of the wind that was blowing near the Tuscan coast.
With just one categorised climb – the category-four Poggio l’Apparita with 40km to go – few saw a realistic chance of breakaway success and in the end just one lone rider was left to fight the good fight. Sho Hatsuyama of Nippo-Vini Fantini left the peloton with around 15 kilometres on the clock and built a lead of seven minutes with just himself for company.
The gap started to come down just before the half-way mark, as Thomas De Gendt did the lion’s share of the pace-making for Lotto Soudal sprinter Caleb Ewan. With 85km to go, the Belgian was replaced on the front by Trek-Segafredo, who moved up through the gears. The gap started to plummet, and with 75km to go Hatsuyama was caught and the race was back together. The pace remained high thereafter, with team leaders well towards the front as the nervy peloton was never too far from splitting.
An intermediate sprint with 50km to go saw the roads twist and turn through Rosseto. As Démare – the only sprinter to take a real interest - claimed maximum points, Geoghegan Hart crashed on his right hand side, though he made his way back to the bunch without fuss. At the top of the Poggio l’Apparita, blue jersey wearer Giulio Ciccone clipped away to extend his lead in the mountains classification – perhaps showing why his Trek-Segafredo team had been on the front earlier.
The run-in took the riders down to the coast and over two narrow strips of land that form the Orbetello lagoon. The wind was on everyone’s minds, and sprint teams and GC teams jostled for position. Bad luck struck for Carapaz with 9km to go, and although he received a swift bike change and had teammates to help him back, he was unable to avoid losing 46 seconds.
While Roglič’s Jumbo-Visma, Vincenzo Nibali’s Bahrain-Merida, and Simon Yates’ Mitchelton-Scott teams were all prominent, Team Ineos were less so, and suffered a big blow when Geoghegan Hart was caught up in a crash in the middle of the bunch. He didn’t look to have hit the deck but was held up and, with the peloton in full flow, lost 1:28 and fell from seventh overall to 57th.
It was FDJ and Deceuninck-Quick Step who took it up in the final few kilometres, trading positions on the front. Bob Jungels led under the flamme rouge before FDJ came back with two men in front of Dèmare, while Dimension Data also tried to ambush the front. That chicane, however, threw a spanner in the works. Ewan, notably, was left out of contention, his team having done plenty of work leading up to that point.
Sabatini then hit the front, Ackermann opened the taps, and Viviani struck out to win it. Or so he thought. Debate will rage on, and he himself may feel it’s underserved, but the record books will show Fernando Gaviria as the winner.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5:23:19
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|16
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|23
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|25
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|34
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
|37
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|44
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|48
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|51
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|52
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|53
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|54
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|56
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|60
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|61
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|62
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|67
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|70
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|71
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|72
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:13
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:18
|75
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:20
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|77
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|78
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|79
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|80
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|81
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|82
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|84
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|86
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|88
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|91
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|92
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|93
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|96
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|98
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|101
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|102
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|103
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|105
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|106
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|108
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|109
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|110
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:06
|111
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:28
|112
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|113
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|114
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|115
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|116
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|117
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:34
|118
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:39
|119
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:01:52
|120
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:57
|121
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:01
|122
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|123
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|125
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|126
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|127
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:28
|129
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|132
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|133
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|134
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|135
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|137
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|138
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|140
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|141
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|142
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|143
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|144
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|145
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|146
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|147
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|148
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|149
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|150
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:14
|151
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|154
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|155
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|156
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|157
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|158
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|159
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|160
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|161
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|162
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|164
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|166
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|167
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|168
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|169
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|170
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:10
|171
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:50
|172
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:32
|173
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:55
|174
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|50
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|43
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|4
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|14
|6
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|7
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|12
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|10
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|7
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|6
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|16
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|17
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|20
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|21
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|pts
|2
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|5
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|3
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|4
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|5
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|6
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|8
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|9
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|13
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|14
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:09:57
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|10
|EF Education First
|11
|Dimension Data
|12
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Team Sunweb
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|CCC Team
|0:00:46
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:59
|20
|Team Ineos
|0:01:28
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:32
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:05:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:21:01
|2
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:19
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:23
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:33
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:39
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:40
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|10
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:00:45
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:46
|12
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:47
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:50
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:00
|19
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:01:01
|20
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|23
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|24
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:12
|25
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|29
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:18
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:20
|32
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:22
|33
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:25
|34
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:27
|35
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:30
|36
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|37
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|38
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|39
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|40
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:34
|41
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|42
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:39
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:01:41
|44
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|46
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|47
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|48
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:47
|49
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|52
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|53
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:52
|54
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:53
|55
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:59
|56
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:01
|57
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:02:03
|58
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:02:04
|59
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:02:05
|60
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:06
|61
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:07
|62
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:13
|63
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|64
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:14
|66
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:02:15
|67
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:18
|68
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:19
|69
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|70
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:23
|71
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|0:02:24
|72
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:26
|74
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:27
|75
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:28
|76
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:29
|77
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|78
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:32
|79
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:34
|80
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|0:02:35
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:02:42
|83
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:02:43
|84
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:02:46
|85
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:02:50
|86
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:52
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:58
|89
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|90
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|0:03:04
|91
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:03:11
|92
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:14
|93
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:16
|94
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:19
|96
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:03:20
|97
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|98
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:57
|99
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:03:58
|100
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:59
|101
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:01
|102
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:06
|103
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:22
|105
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:31
|106
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|107
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:35
|108
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:42
|109
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:46
|110
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:50
|111
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:04:53
|112
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:06
|113
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:07
|114
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:08
|115
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:09
|116
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:11
|117
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:14
|118
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:18
|119
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:35
|120
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:36
|121
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:49
|122
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:57
|123
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:11
|124
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:06:12
|125
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:14
|126
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:06:19
|127
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:22
|128
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:51
|129
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:58
|130
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:22
|131
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:08:01
|132
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:12
|133
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:57
|134
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:04
|135
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:27
|136
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:33
|137
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:37
|138
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:37
|139
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:59
|140
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:15
|141
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:12:33
|142
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:38
|143
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:14
|144
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:13:15
|145
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:22
|146
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:30
|147
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:02
|148
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:14:05
|149
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:14:16
|150
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:24
|151
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:38
|152
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:44
|153
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:50
|154
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:14:55
|155
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:15:06
|156
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:14
|157
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:15:19
|158
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:15:28
|159
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:30
|160
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
|0:15:35
|161
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:54
|162
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:16:17
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:16:23
|164
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:16:24
|165
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:25
|166
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:15
|167
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:18:26
|168
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:27
|169
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:36
|170
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:18:55
|171
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:21:32
|172
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:30
|173
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:28:52
|174
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:31:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|58
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|5
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|9
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|14
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|13
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13
|12
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|13
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|12
|14
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|12
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|16
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|18
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|7
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|6
|22
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|25
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|5
|26
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|4
|27
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|28
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|29
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|30
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|32
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|33
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3
|34
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|37
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|39
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|41
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|24
|pts
|2
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|6
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|16
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|4
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|5
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|6
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|8
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|11
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|2
|12
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|13
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|14
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|4
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|9
|5
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|6
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|9
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|10
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|5
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|14
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|17
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|20
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|21
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|2
|22
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|23
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|26
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|27
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|28
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|29
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|10:21:29
|2
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:00:19
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:00:33
|4
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|5
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:45
|6
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:14
|7
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|8
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|9
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:24
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:35
|12
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|13
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:39
|14
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|15
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:51
|16
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:04
|17
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:06
|18
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:02:14
|19
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:30
|20
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:46
|21
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:02:52
|22
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:31
|23
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:38
|24
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:03
|25
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:18
|26
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:04:22
|27
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:07
|28
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:08
|29
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:29
|30
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|0:05:44
|31
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:54
|32
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:29
|33
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:59
|34
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:09
|35
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:31
|36
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:47
|37
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:12:05
|38
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|0:12:47
|39
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:34
|40
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:13:37
|41
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:16
|42
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:14:38
|43
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:02
|44
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:26
|45
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:15:49
|46
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:47
|47
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:58
|48
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:08
|49
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:04:44
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:15
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|5
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:41
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:54
|7
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:01
|8
|EF Education First
|0:01:06
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:01:44
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:55
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:12
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:19
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|16
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:35
|17
|Team Ineos
|0:02:37
|18
|CCC Team
|19
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:51
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:40
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:07:06
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:09:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy