Custom pink and white shoes for Elia Viviani at Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Elia Viviani's DMT:RS1's for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: DMT) Image 2 of 5 Elia Viviani and Mikel Landa at the Team Sky press conference. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) beats Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) to win the stage 2 sprint at Three Days of De Panne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Elia Viviani rolls out. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Italian sprinter Elia Viviani has revealed he will be sporting a special pair of custom pink and white DMT RS1 shoes for the Giro d'Italia.

The Team Sky rider has been wearing a mix of white, turquoise, and tricolour DMT's this season having worn custom red, white and green shoes late-last year. Viviani switched from Sidi to DMT shoes when he moved from Cannondale to Team Sky at the end of 2014.

Viviani's custom Giro d'Italia DMT's feature the Giro map with details of all 21 stages on the toes of the shoes and his signature on the heel while a single boa dial takes care of retention.

"Elia Viviani will ride at the 99° edition of Giro d'Italia with the last revolutionary model by ‪#‎DMTCycling‬, the +DMT:RS1-! Design exclusively realized for the Elia Viviani's participation in the Giro d’Italia 2016," read a statement by DMT.

The shoes are unlike DMT's other road options and the R1 listed on its website which features two boa dials on the outside of the shoe. Earlier this season, Viviani appeared to be wearing an early model of the +DMT:RS1 that featured two boa dials.

Direct Energie's Sylvan Chavanel and Byran Coquard have been wearing what look to be custom DMT's not to dissimilar to Converse Chuck Taylor in the peloton this season.

Viviani's new shoes are set to be debuted on stage 2 from Arnhem to Nijmegen which is expected to finish with a bunch sprint.

Che gara parte il prossimo venerdì? Le mie special @diamantdmt hanno la risposta!