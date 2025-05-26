Recommended reading

Vlogs, aggressive racing and a G.O.A.T. chef – inside Josh Tarling and Ben Turner's debut Giro d'Italia

British pair are becoming a dynamic duo at Ineos Grenadiers, both on and off the bike

Joshua Tarling and Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) compete during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
Joshua Tarling and Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) compete during the 108th Giro d'Italia 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Josh Tarling is still half asleep when he and Ben Turner arrive in the hotel lobby to speak to Cyclingnews on the morning of the Giro d'Italia rest day. He'd slept almost 11 hours the night before, only waking up half an hour before speaking to me, clearly feeling the effects of his second-ever Grand Tour.

He's joined by Turner, who's riding his fourth Grand Tour, and has been telling his younger compatriot all race to eat and to sleep. The Welshman doesn't listen to everything Turner tells him, they joke -  but he's definitely been taking that particular tip on board.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

