Ineos Grenadiers to switch from Castelli to Bioracer

After five years in Castelli kit, Ineos Grenadiers will switch to Bioracer from next season.

On Tuesday, the British team announced the end of their partnership with the Italian brand, who replaced Rapha in 2017.

From 2022, they will to Bioracer, a Belgian company that specialises in custom-fitted kit.

"After five successful seasons, 2021 will be the final year of the partnership between Ineos Grenadiers and Castelli," read a statement from the team.

"Racing, collaborating and developing performance apparel alongside Castelli has been a key part of the team since 2017. Together we drove countless innovations, enhancing the team’s performances in all conditions and we thank Castelli for all the support.

"From 2022 the team will race in Bioracer kit as part of a new exciting Performance Apparel partnership. We’re extremely excited about Bioracer’s expertise in both speedwear and custom fit and are looking forward to welcoming the Bioracer family into the team."

Bioracer was founded in 1986 and is based in Tessenderlo in eastern Belgium, where it helped to build a wind tunnel alongside Lazer and Ridley. Bioracer has been the official kit supplier of the Belgian and Dutch national federations since the mid-1990s, and supplied Wout van Aert when he was briefly an independent rider on the cyclo-cross circuit.

This is the company's first headline partnership with a professional road team but not the first time they've kitted out riders at WorldTour level; they used to supplied kits to the Dimension Data team under the Oakley label, while they currently contribute to the in-house brand developed by Team DSM.

Ineos Grenadiers were first kitted out by Adidas when they launched as Team Sky in 2011, winning a first Tour de France in the three stripes through Bradley Wiggins. They switched to British brand Rapha for four years from 2013 before moving to Castelli for 2017.

Castelli supplies the classification leaders' jerseys at the Giro d'Italia but Ineos Grenadiers are its only current WorldTour team.

