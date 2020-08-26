Ineos Grenadiers reveal new jersey ahead of Tour de France

The newly named Ineos Grenadiers introduced their kit design during an official team presentation across their social media channels on Wednesday. The team will wear their new kits at the Tour de France set to begin on Saturday in Nice.

The team swapped their black and burgundy colours for a largely dark blue palette with the Grenadier name written in white across the red A logo dominant on the chest panel of the jersey.

The team’s four Grand Tour champions, Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz, unveiled the new team kit from Castelli and newly branded Pinarello DOGMA F12 at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice.

"It is way more [than a name change]," Ineos Grenadiers Team Principal Dave Brailsford. "It's a new start for us and a new chapter of our existence."

The riders were introduced by Gabby Logan alongside Sir Ben Ainslie, Patrick Vieira, Valtteri Bottas and Eliud Kipchoge.

Interviews during the presentation included defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal and the 2020 Tour de France team; Andrey Amador, Richard Carapaz, Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe, Pavel Sivakov and Dylan van Baarle.

"It is special to be riding the Tour de France as the INEOS Grenadiers for the first time," Bernal said. "As the reigning champion, it will be different for me this year but I am really excited to be putting the number one on my jersey. We have a really strong team with a good combination of young riders and riders who have a lot of experience, and that is a really important thing for the Tour de France. We all have the same motivation and are ready to give it our all and go full gas.”

They were also joined by four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, who will not be competing in this year's event.

Froome, who crashed at the Critérium du Dauphiné last year, was named as team leader for the Vuelta a España.

“It is fantastic to see a partnership which feels such a natural fit with a shared vision and outlook," Froome said. "Cycling is all about grit and resilience and I’ve learnt that more than ever over the last year. I can’t wait to lead the Ineos Grenadiers in Spain later this year."

The panel spoke about their Grand Tour goals for this season.

Mark Tennant, Commercial Director at Ineos Automotive joined the presentation to showcase the brand's new 4x4 vehicle.

Ahead of the event, the team dubbed the name change and kit design as a new era for Team Ineos Grenadiers, which began as Sky Procycling in 2010 and then adjusted their title to Team Sky in 2014 before their transition to Team Ineos last May.

It was reported in July that Team Ineos had applied to the UCI to change their name and team colours for the rest of the season. The British WorldTour team confirmed, at that time, that it would be known as the 'Ineos Grenadiers' from the start of the Tour de France on August 29 to promote the new 4x4 SUV vehicle recently launched by Ineos Automotive.

"The Ineos Grenadiers is a new name but one that sums up who we have always been," Brailsford said. "It is a new partnership but one that epitomises our existing team values - ambition, grit, determination, resourcefulness, tenacity and passion.

"This is a deepening of our relationship with INEOS and a brilliant example of how being a part of the INEOS group presents so many opportunities for us to be greater together.

"Just like the Grenadier, we are a team built on purpose. We know what we need to do and have the right team to get the job done. We are here with a clear ambition and are going all in to make it happen.”

More to follow...