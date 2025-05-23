'I'm the new guy here, so I need to learn quickly' - Isaac del Toro growing in confidence with every day in Giro d'Italia maglia rosa

Every stage that Isaac del Toro spends in the Giro d'Italia leader's maglia rosa is another step in his maturity and toward the final overall victory in Rome.

The 21-year-old Mexican appears to be enjoying every moment of his spell in the maglia rosa. He is in superb form, sprinting for bonus seconds and defending his lead on teammate and potential rival Juan Ayuso.

Del Toro is also making history stage after stage and nearing the day when he will believe he can win the 2025 Giro d'Italia.

The first 21-year-old to wear the pink jersey for so long since Beppe Saronni in 1979, he is sparking historical comparisons.

Damiano Cunego suddenly emerged to win the 2004 Giro when just 22 years of age. Del Toro also follows in the historic slipstream of Fausto Coppi, who won the 1940 Giro when he was just 20.

Still playing down his chances of overall victory, Del Toro admitted that would change if he still has the maglia rosa after next Tuesday's big mountain stage to San Valentino, overlooking Trento.

"Why not?" he said sincerely. "If people believe in me but I don't, then I think that's a problem," he suggested.

"This is my dream and I'm working to achieve my dreams. Every day, I say it's incredible. Nobody can tell you when you are ready to be up there but I believe in myself.

"I'm the new guy here, so I need to learn quickly and do things better. Maybe I'm not the favourite on paper, so I need to be smart."

Del Toro is definitely racing smart and is gobbling up bonus seconds like a cycling Pac-Man.

On stage 13, he took two seconds at the Red Bull Kilometre sprint with just 10 kilometres to go, then another four seconds by finishing third on the uphill sprint, plus a three-second gap on his GC rivals at the Santuario di Monte Berico finish overlooking Vicenza.

Ayuso kicked past him to pick up four seconds at the Red Bull Kilometre in a show of pride but Del Toro extended his lead on his teammate to 38 seconds with the bonus for third on the stage. Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) is third in the Giro d'Italia GC standings at 1:18, with the top ten on GC all still within three minutes.

"I can't be more proud, I think it was a good stage for the guys and for me. We managed to be up there and even take a few more seconds," Del Toro said.

"I launched too early because it was a false flat but we just tried to get there as fast as possible so the riders wouldn't pass us. Scaroni was up front but then it was Ayuso and then me. The important thing is that the team wins."

Del Toro also threw himself into the sprint for the stage victory and the ten, six and four bonus seconds. He ultimately lacked the power to sprint for victory but did not lack ambition.

"To try, you need to believe you can do it, "he said.

"We were there in position with the team but the two guys were stronger and faster. With the right mentality, it's OK to lose.

"It was the first time I was able to compete in a finish like that. I didn't have the sprint in my legs and felt worse and worse, then Mads [Pedersen] came and Wout [van Aert] passed me. It was a hard finish. I did my best. Chapeau to them."

Del Toro is racing on instinct and having fun. He is using energy but is bursting with youthful enthusiasm. It could be enough to help him to overall victory in the 2025 Giro.

"In the sprint, there was a gap with Pedersen and Wout and then behind me, so I think everyone was at full gas, at least that's what I want to believe, otherwise I don't know what I'm doing..." he suggested.

"To be honest, I don't think I'm spending that much energy. I think everybody is spending the same energy."

