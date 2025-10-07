'I'm looking forward to everyday life' – Florian Lipowitz ends 2025 season after breakthrough Tour de France

'It was only a few weeks ago that I really processed what had happened this year' says Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider

VALMEINIER 1800, FRANCE - JUNE 14: Florian Lipowitz of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe- White Best Young Rider Jersey crosses the finish line on third place during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 7 a 131.6km stage from Grand-Algueblanche to Valmeinier 1800 (1830m) / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2025 in Valmeinier 1800, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has ended his breakthrough 2025 season and so will not ride Il Lombardia, preferring to switch off and freshen up before he teams up with Remco Evenepoel in 2026.

The 25-year-old German finished third at the Tour de France behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vinegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and won the best young rider's jersey with a determined ride in the final mountain stages as he fought with Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) for the final podium spot.

Lipowitz outperformed and outshone Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Primož Roglič and suddenly gave the German team a new Grand Tour and stage race contender as the deal to sign Evenepoel was completed. In 2026, Roglič is expected to target the Giro d'Italia in his final season, while Lipowitz and Evenepoel focus on the Tour de France.

Lipowitz also finished second overall at Paris-Nice, fourth at Itzulia Basque Country and third at the Critérium du Dauphiné. He raced the Deutschland Tour and the races in Canada to end his season with 52 race days.

"During the season, everything is scheduled – racing, training, recovery. There’s hardly any space to switch off. Now I have time to ride without purpose, or not ride at all. This kind of mental recovery is just as important as the physical rest.

"I’m looking forward to being at home, maybe taking a spontaneous trip somewhere, without checking a training plan first. It sounds simple, but that kind of freedom is a real luxury during the season. And at the same time, I can already feel the anticipation for next year building – but this time with completely fresh energy."

He won his first races in 2023 and impressed in his second professional year by finishing seventh at the Vuelta a España while supporting Roglič for the overall win in 2024, but 2025 was his true breakthrough season.

"The results give me confidence that none of it was a coincidence – that the hard training and all those weeks away from home truly paid off. At the same time, the sudden attention was something new for me. Learning to handle that while staying grounded is part of the process."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

